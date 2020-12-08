Boats and Brokers

News in the brokerage fleet: Wonder sells; Sage listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Wonder, a 120-foot (36.6m) yacht launched by Crescent Custom Yachts in 2004, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Wes Sanford, who represented the seller.

M/Y Maximus II, a 105-foot (25m) Horizon launched in 2005, by Denison Yacht Sales broker Justin Onofrietti, who brought the buyer. Broker Brian Hovey represented the seller.

M/Y Hiatus, a 98-foot (30m) yacht built by MCP in 2008, by Denison Yacht Sales broker David Johnson, who represented the seller. Broker Matthew Hinton brought the buyers.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Sage, a 131-foot (39.7m) Admiral built by Italian Sea Group in 2017, now listed with Yachting Partners International for €13.9 million.

S/Y Gora, a 126-foot (38.2m) gulet-style yacht, listed with Yachting Partners International.

M/Y Maraya, a 100-foot (30m) Baglietto launched in 2003, listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €1.85 million.