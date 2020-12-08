The Triton

Spanish yard now a bonded custom area

Customs authorities in Spain have given approval to MB92 Barcelona, a superyacht refit and repair shipyard, to be a bonded store (DAP).

Clients of the yard will now be able to unload items directly from the yacht while in the facilities and arrange import, exports or transits without (in many cases) paying income taxes. MB92 Barcelona also permits the option to store items indefinitely within the 82,558-square-meter facility or within the dedicated 720-square-meter bonded warehouse to secure more delicate items under customs control.

“This [DAP] authorization is not only going to make life easier for our clients, meaning that goods movements can be managed with the appropriate customs arrangement directly into the facilities, but it will also provide a significant cost savings on import taxes that would otherwise become applicable on goods coming from outside the EU or from non-EU yachts,” said Andrea Ros, MB92’s customs, logistics and purchasing manager. “We have significant storage space throughout our facilities to safely store items of any size, such as tenders or toys, and we can offer that added peace of mind through the use of our on-site warehouse facility.”

The new customs service is available to clients immediately.

In addition to now being a DAP, the Barcelona facilities are an authorized economic operator (AEO), licensed premises for the exportation of goods (LAME), and a temporary storage area (ADT). The shipyard expects to extend its AEO certificate to include AEO Security in the coming weeks.

