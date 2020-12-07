The Triton

Updates from Treasure Cay

Editor’s Note: This note was sent by Martha Fleury, president of AbacoStrong.org, to friends of Treasure Cay and Northern Abaco in late November.

I recently returned from my first visit to Treasure Cay since the lockdown in March. Although I have received numerous pictures and communications over these last eight months, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I must admit that at first I was a bit overwhelmed and disappointed to see that there is still so much work to be done. There are many homes and buildings that appear to be untouched since the hurricane, and plenty of debris that remains to be cleared. The marina is hauntingly empty, and it was disorienting to see so much open space where we used to sit on our balcony to watch the boats coming in and out and listen to the beat of the music from The Tipsy Seagull. 

New large palm trees are being planted at Atlantis.

After being there for a few days and spending time with a few friends, my view began to change. Good things are happening in Treasure Cay. While progress is slower than we would like, there is without a doubt a new feeling of excitement in the air. Now that hurricane season is drawing to a close, second-home owners are trickling in to work on their homes in spite of the pandemic. The construction on Pineapple Point is nearing completion and it looks great. Atlantis is coming along as well, and the palm trees are coming back to life. I returned home after five days, still a bit overwhelmed, but also energized and excited for things to come and the new “Treasure Cay 2.0”.

We held our first Treasure Cay Community Clean Up Day on Saturday, Nov. 14, and it was a great success. Over 40 individuals of all ages came out to rake, shovel, clean, weed whack, and mow. Four dumpsters were emptied as residents cleared debris along the front entrance to Treasure Cay and around the bus stop, and it looks amazing. We hope to plant some coconut trees and a “Welcome to Treasure Cay” sign in the near future to enhance the entrance.

We need your help to continue this effort as we continue to move down the road with our cleaning efforts. Please mark your calendar for our next clean up days: Saturday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 9.

I am inspired by the spirit and resilience of the people of our community that came out and worked all day in the hot sun, and of our volunteers who worked long hours to deliver bed frames and mattresses to residents of Northern Abaco.

I hope that you will share in my excitement and continue to support us in our efforts to rebuild our community. Together we are Abaco Strong.

