Boats and Brokers

Veteran charter broker dies

Yacht charter broker Lynette Hendry died on Nov. 24 after a long illness. She was 78.

Born in New York City in 1941, Ms. Hendry grew up in Long Island, attended Wellesley and graduated from New York University. She had a career in social work mostly in Canada before moving to Fort Lauderdale and joining the yachting industry in the 1980s.

Lynette Hendry

Dec. 3, 1941 – Nov. 24, 2020

Ms. Hendry is survived by her daughter, Ailsa, and son-in-law, Tod Hudson, and granddaughter, Iona, of Treasure Island, Florida; her brother, Charles Lieppe (Susan Ellerin); and sister, Andrea Stillman (Howard), and nieces Sara and Leah and nephews Brett and Matthew.