Bahamas show moves to Rybovich for 2021

The 2021 Bahamas Charter Yacht Show, now being organized by the Association of Bahamas Marinas, will take place Feb. 25-26 at Rybovich Superyacht Marina in West Palm Beach.

In a press release sent out this morning, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) stated the move to Florida from Nassau was out of “consideration to the charter yachts and crew participating, charter brokers traveling from abroad, and out of respect for the of government of The Bahamas during this COVID environment.”

Yachts and brokers will be treated to a Bahamian-themed show to showcase the charter yachts that travel The Bahamas and to educate the international brokerage community about charter opportunities and up-to-date travel information.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and our charter show board thought long and hard before deciding what we should do,” said show chairman Joe Dargavage of Romora Bay Resort & Marina. “The fact that we had almost all brokers having to come in internationally was a huge part of the decision-making process.”

ABM has its U.S. office at Rybovich, which is an ABM allied member. Following 2021, ABM stated it intends to host the show annually in Nassau.

The first Bahamas Charter Yacht Show, held Feb. 26-March 1, 2020, was organized by the team at Worldwide Boat, a charter company based in Fort Lauderdale. Worldwide Boat is not involved in the organization of the show this year.

“In the end, our industry needs this show,” said Sanaa Vohra, yacht charter and sales director for Worldwide. “The Bahamas needs this show. The charter boats need this show. I wish them success, and I look forward to seeing what they put together.”

This year’s show organizers is a “partnership with the Association of Bahamas Marinas, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA).” They announced they plan to do a series of small Bahamas charter events in Florida over the next year to include IYBA’s charter open houses in Fort Lauderdale.