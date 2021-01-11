The Triton

Boat Show News

Bahamas show moves to Rybovich for 2021

Posted on by in , , , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 Bahamas Charter Yacht Show, now being organized by the Association of Bahamas Marinas, will take place Feb. 25-26 at Rybovich Superyacht Marina in West Palm Beach.

In a press release sent out this morning, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) stated the move to Florida from Nassau was out of “consideration to the charter yachts and crew participating, charter brokers traveling from abroad, and out of respect for the of government of The Bahamas during this COVID environment.” 

Yachts and brokers will be treated to a Bahamian-themed show to showcase the charter yachts that travel The Bahamas and to educate the international brokerage community about charter opportunities and up-to-date travel information.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and our charter show board thought long and hard before deciding what we should do,” said show chairman Joe Dargavage of Romora Bay Resort & Marina. “The fact that we had almost all brokers having to come in internationally was a huge part of the decision-making process.”

ABM has its U.S. office at Rybovich, which is an ABM allied member. Following 2021, ABM stated it intends to host the show annually in Nassau.

The first Bahamas Charter Yacht Show, held Feb. 26-March 1, 2020, was organized by the team at Worldwide Boat, a charter company based in Fort Lauderdale. Worldwide Boat is not involved in the organization of the show this year.

“In the end, our industry needs this show,” said Sanaa Vohra, yacht charter and sales director for Worldwide. “The Bahamas needs this show. The charter boats need this show. I wish them success, and I look forward to seeing what they put together.”

This year’s show organizers is a “partnership with the Association of Bahamas Marinas, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA).” They announced they plan to do a series of small Bahamas charter events in Florida over the next year to include IYBA’s charter open houses in Fort Lauderdale. 

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Related Articles

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

By Lucy Chabot Reed Yachts and the yachting community -- the only piece of the tourism sector still active in the Bahamas -- are the island nation’s top priority, several high-level Bahamian …

| , , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: Chartering and pride of ownership

Owner’s View: by Melvin Miller I have chartered houses, cars, aircraft and yachts. If I want to spend a week on a yacht in the Med, I would save both money and time by talking to a charter …

| , , , , , , , | 1 Comment
USVI20: Crew win at USVI show

USVI20: Crew win at USVI show

M/Y Elite, a 92-foot (m) Sunseeker, won Best in Show at the U.S. Virgin Islands Charter Yacht Show last week. The yacht is represented by Bluewater Yachting. Hosted at Yacht Haven Grande in St. …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments
NJ adds brokers

NJ adds brokers

Fort Lauderdale-based Northrop & Johnson has hired yacht broker Grant Henderson and charter specialist Claudia Acevedo to its international team. Both will be based in Fort …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

Cluster Yachting Monaco hosts Open Day

By Lauren Coles On Thursday, Oct. 8, Cluster Yachting Monaco organized Open Day for yacht charter and sales brokers to learn more about and visit yachts for sale or charter in the area. The …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments
USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

By Kitty McGowan The year was 2006, in the epicenter of the superyacht industry in the United States -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There was a lack of a unified voice in the U.S. for the unique …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

COVID, fires, lawsuits, obituaries among top stories of 2020

COVID, fires, lawsuits, obituaries among top stories of 2020

Yacht captains and crew -- as well as other yachting professionals -- found lots of news of interest on The-Triton.com last …

| , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Ending weird 2020 in the Exumas

Ending weird 2020 in the Exumas

At the beginning of this pandemic, I went into panic mode and pondered what my options were, seeing as I expected this to totally stall …

| , , , , , | 1 Comment
10th USCG license renewal teaches some new lessons

10th USCG license renewal teaches some new lessons

Even after 40 years, an old captain can learn a new trick. Capt. Tedd Greenwald is on the 10th renewal of his U.S. Coast Guard license. …

| , , | 4 Comments
Triton Survey: Yachts sticking closer to South Florida this winter

Triton Survey: Yachts sticking closer to South Florida this winter

In this winter like few others, more yachts are planning to remain in Florida and the Bahamas than head to the Caribbean, according to a …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments

Events