COVID, fires, lawsuits, obituaries among top stories of 2020

Yacht captains and crew — as well as other yachting professionals — found lots of news of interest on The-Triton.com last year. 

Not surprisingly, half of the top 10 stories of 2020 are related to COVID-19, including the latest news from popular cruising areas. The death of a well known captain from COVID-19 was the third most popular story of the year.

Outside of COVID-19, our readers were most interested in the news: news of a large jury award for a yacht chef, news of the Anodyne project, news of yacht fires and accidents, and news of industry deaths.

A few articles and columns rose to among the top stories of the year, including a new column by a yacht bosun that talks all about money.

Here are our top 40 news items from among the more than 500 we posted on our website in 2020:.

  1. The breaking news of mariners being classified as essential workers as governments shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (March)
  2. News about how COVID-19 impacts yacht crews’ B1-B2 visa. (March) 
  3. The obituary of well known captain Christopher Hezelgrave. (August)
  4. Rhode Island sets COVID-19 guidelines for recreational vessel use (April)
  5. The news of COVID-related protocols for the Bahamas. (April)
  6. The jury award of over $1 million for a yacht chef denied care by the owner after an illness. (January)
  7. News of a lawsuit regarding the refit of M/Y Anodyne. (January)
  8. Photos and news of a transport ship that lost power and listed in Palma (June)
  9. News and photos of a Sunseeker destroyed in a fire in the Bahamas (June)
  10. COVID-19 government updates (March, April, May)
  11. Advice from Bosun Alex Kempin on how to think like an owner, not spend like one (May)
  12. Obituary of industry pioneer and shipyard owner Bob Roscioli (July)
  13.  The disappearance of Capt. Bob Peel (April)
  14. Photos and news of two yachts that caught fire in Fort Lauderdale (May)
  15. Capt. Tristan Mortlock’s life as a social media star (April)
  16. Video and story of an accident involving a boat and a PWC driver (January)
  17. Miami boat show being cancelled (October)
  18. Captains’ discussion on handling bad behavior (February)
  19. Sinking of a 92-foot yacht off California (May)
  20. Bradford buys Pipewelder property (February)
  21. Sinking of a 57-foot vessel off Savannah (May)
  22. The birth of a yacht brokerage and charter firm by broker Frank Grzeszczak (July)
  23. Stories from yacht captains about how COVID has impacted them (April)
  24.  Primer on insurance after several recent fires (February)
  25.  Obituary of former Merrill Stevens president Fred Kirtland (April)
  26. 2020 Palm Beach show postponed (March)
  27. Triton Survey: Will you attend FLIBS? (September)
  28. From the Bridge: Crew still work when owner cancels trips (April)
  29.  Obituary of Don Ehrlich, owner of Yachtronics (August)
  30. Schedule of New River train bridge closures (July)
  31. Obituary of RPM Diesel owner Joe Rubano (July)
  32. Capt. Glen Allen joins Derecktor Fort Pierce (July)
  33. How captains and crew handle the beginning of the pandemic shut downs (March)
  34. Obituary of Drew Cooney, owner of Lauderdale Propeller (February)
  35. ISS Captains Committee report on fatigue and what it means in yachting (March)
  36. Obituary of Chef Thierry Goulard (April)
  37. Owner’s View column about resisting the unusual way of doing things (May)
  38. Engineer hurt in motorcycle accident (April)
  39. Bahamas focuses attention on attracting yachts (August)
  40. What the FLIBS? Why Fort Lauderdale hosted a boat show in a pandemic (October) 

