Topics

COVID, fires, lawsuits, obituaries among top stories of 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yacht captains and crew — as well as other yachting professionals — found lots of news of interest on The-Triton.com last year.

Not surprisingly, half of the top 10 stories of 2020 are related to COVID-19, including the latest news from popular cruising areas. The death of a well known captain from COVID-19 was the third most popular story of the year.

Outside of COVID-19, our readers were most interested in the news: news of a large jury award for a yacht chef, news of the Anodyne project, news of yacht fires and accidents, and news of industry deaths.

A few articles and columns rose to among the top stories of the year, including a new column by a yacht bosun that talks all about money.

Here are our top 40 news items from among the more than 500 we posted on our website in 2020:.