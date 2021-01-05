COVID, fires, lawsuits, obituaries among top stories of 2020
Yacht captains and crew — as well as other yachting professionals — found lots of news of interest on The-Triton.com last year.
Not surprisingly, half of the top 10 stories of 2020 are related to COVID-19, including the latest news from popular cruising areas. The death of a well known captain from COVID-19 was the third most popular story of the year.
Outside of COVID-19, our readers were most interested in the news: news of a large jury award for a yacht chef, news of the Anodyne project, news of yacht fires and accidents, and news of industry deaths.
A few articles and columns rose to among the top stories of the year, including a new column by a yacht bosun that talks all about money.
Here are our top 40 news items from among the more than 500 we posted on our website in 2020:.
- The breaking news of mariners being classified as essential workers as governments shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (March)
- News about how COVID-19 impacts yacht crews’ B1-B2 visa. (March)
- The obituary of well known captain Christopher Hezelgrave. (August)
- Rhode Island sets COVID-19 guidelines for recreational vessel use (April)
- The news of COVID-related protocols for the Bahamas. (April)
- The jury award of over $1 million for a yacht chef denied care by the owner after an illness. (January)
- News of a lawsuit regarding the refit of M/Y Anodyne. (January)
- Photos and news of a transport ship that lost power and listed in Palma (June)
- News and photos of a Sunseeker destroyed in a fire in the Bahamas (June)
- COVID-19 government updates (March, April, May)
- Advice from Bosun Alex Kempin on how to think like an owner, not spend like one (May)
- Obituary of industry pioneer and shipyard owner Bob Roscioli (July)
- The disappearance of Capt. Bob Peel (April)
- Photos and news of two yachts that caught fire in Fort Lauderdale (May)
- Capt. Tristan Mortlock’s life as a social media star (April)
- Video and story of an accident involving a boat and a PWC driver (January)
- Miami boat show being cancelled (October)
- Captains’ discussion on handling bad behavior (February)
- Sinking of a 92-foot yacht off California (May)
- Bradford buys Pipewelder property (February)
- Sinking of a 57-foot vessel off Savannah (May)
- The birth of a yacht brokerage and charter firm by broker Frank Grzeszczak (July)
- Stories from yacht captains about how COVID has impacted them (April)
- Primer on insurance after several recent fires (February)
- Obituary of former Merrill Stevens president Fred Kirtland (April)
- 2020 Palm Beach show postponed (March)
- Triton Survey: Will you attend FLIBS? (September)
- From the Bridge: Crew still work when owner cancels trips (April)
- Obituary of Don Ehrlich, owner of Yachtronics (August)
- Schedule of New River train bridge closures (July)
- Obituary of RPM Diesel owner Joe Rubano (July)
- Capt. Glen Allen joins Derecktor Fort Pierce (July)
- How captains and crew handle the beginning of the pandemic shut downs (March)
- Obituary of Drew Cooney, owner of Lauderdale Propeller (February)
- ISS Captains Committee report on fatigue and what it means in yachting (March)
- Obituary of Chef Thierry Goulard (April)
- Owner’s View column about resisting the unusual way of doing things (May)
- Engineer hurt in motorcycle accident (April)
- Bahamas focuses attention on attracting yachts (August)
- What the FLIBS? Why Fort Lauderdale hosted a boat show in a pandemic (October)