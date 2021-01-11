Boats and Brokers

Fraser founder dies at 99

Global yacht brokerage firm Fraser announced last week that its founder, David L. Fraser, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6. He was 99.

A born salesman with a lifetime love of boats, Mr. Fraser launched Fraser in 1947 in Newport Beach, California. The business expanded to San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Florida over the 1960s. His daughter, Diane, joined the firm in the 1980s. Mr. Fraser kept his brokerage license until a few years ago. The first sailboat he ever crewed on — the Anna R Heidritter in high school — is part of Fraser’s emblem today.

“David was a titan in the world of yachting and brokerage who touched the lives of many over his long career,” Fraser CEO Raphael Sauleau said. “A passionate yachtsman with a vision, a drive and a set of principles that not only built the company that today proudly continues to carry his name but equally continues to apply the values, thoroughness and ambition he was personally renowned for. He was quite a guy, as many would have said. He loved the business of yachting and leaves behind him a legacy of talented sales brokers, all with the same sense of integrity and business values as his. Fair winds and following seas David … and thank you.”