Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Huntress, a 197-foot (60m) Lurssen launched in 2010, by Merle Wood & Associates broker Merle Wood in an in-house deal.

M/Y Steadfast, a 112-foot (34m) yacht built by Barattucci in 1992, by Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Kramer, who represented the seller. Fraser broker Neal Esterly brought the buyer.

M/Y RJX, a 105-foot (31.6m) vessel built by Arcadia in 2018, by Camper & Nicholsons broker Adam-Michael Papadakis representing the seller. BlackOrange Yachts and Asia Yachting brought the buyer.

M/Y Halcyon Days, an 85-foot (26m) Jongert launched in 1986, by Northrop & Johnson broker Whit Kirtland, who represented the seller.

M/Y Kemosabe, an 80-foot (24m) Lazzara launched in 2004, by IYC broker Matthew Stone, who represented the seller, and Miles Yacht Group, who brought the buyer.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Altavita, a 125-foot (38m) vessel built by Gulf Craft in 2018, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Ed Dickinson for just under €11 million.

S/Y Odin, a 115-foot (35m) sailing vessel built to race by Nautor Swan in 2018, listed  with Northrop & Johnson brokers Paul Daubner and Sean McCarter for $10.5 million.

S/Y Ree, a 112-foot (34m) sailing yacht built by Valdettaro in 1995, listed with Camper & Nicholsons broker Arne Ploch.

M/Y Wolverine, an 83-foot (25m) Burger launched in 1982, listed with IYC broker Roy Sea for $450,000.

