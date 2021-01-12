The Triton

Boats and Brokers

Latest news in the fleet: Bella Vita sold; Watercolours listed; Turquoise joins FGI

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

M/Y Bella Vita, a 247-foot (75m) Lurssen launched in 2009, by Merle Wood & Associates broker Merle A. Wood in an in-house deal.

Project Shadow, a new build 244-foot (74m) Amels, by Moran Yacht & Ship. The yacht is set for delivery this autumn.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Watercolours, a 115-foot (35m) Trinity launched in 1990, listed with Denison broker Mark King for just under $2 million.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Turquoise, a 181-foot (55.4m) yacht launched by Turquoise Yachts in 2011, now with FGI Yacht Group.

M/Y Aqua Life, a 90-foot (27.5m) Horizon launched in 2020, now listed with Bluewater.

Related Articles

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Yachts sold A 164-foot (50m) Tankoa new build set for delivery at the end of 2021. A 151-foot (46m) Delta launched in 1999, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Kramer. New in the …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Turquoise sells; Bowsprit listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Turquoise sells; Bowsprit listed

Yachts sold M/Y Turquoise, a 181-foot (55.4m) vessel built by Proteksan in 2011, by FGI Yacht Group, which represented the seller. Luxury Brokerage Services brought the buyer. She was listed at …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Yachts sold M/Y Huntress, a 197-foot (60m) Lurssen launched in 2010, by Merle Wood & Associates broker Merle Wood in an in-house deal. M/Y Steadfast, a 112-foot (34m) yacht built by …

| | 0 Comments
News in the fleet: New 50m Heesen sold; Il Gattopardo listed

News in the fleet: New 50m Heesen sold; Il Gattopardo listed

Yachts sold Project Triton, a 50m Heesen, by Denison broker David Johnson, who brought the buyer, and Thom Conboy, who represented Heesen. M/Y Tremenda, a 127-foot (38.5m) yacht built by …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Yachts sold M/Y Echelon, a 102-foot (31m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2019, by ICY, which brought the buyer, and Lengers Yachts, which represented the seller. M/Y Untethered, a 90-foot (27m) Ocean …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Yachts sold M/Y Minderella, the 188-foot (57m) Feadship launched in 1986, sold by Merle Wood & Associates and Y.Co, who jointly represented the seller. M/Y Endeavour II, a 163-foot (50m) …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Echelon sells; Ocean Club listed

Yachts sold M/Y Echelon, a 102-foot (31m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2019, by ICY, which brought the buyer, and Lengers Yachts, which …

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Yachts sold M/Y Huntress, a 197-foot (60m) Lurssen launched in 2010, by Merle Wood & Associates broker Merle Wood in an in-house …

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Yachts sold M/Y Minderella, the 188-foot (57m) Feadship launched in 1986, sold by Merle Wood & Associates and Y.Co, who jointly …