Latest news in the fleet: Bella Vita sold; Watercolours listed; Turquoise joins FGI

Yachts sold

M/Y Bella Vita, a 247-foot (75m) Lurssen launched in 2009, by Merle Wood & Associates broker Merle A. Wood in an in-house deal.

Project Shadow, a new build 244-foot (74m) Amels, by Moran Yacht & Ship. The yacht is set for delivery this autumn.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Watercolours, a 115-foot (35m) Trinity launched in 1990, listed with Denison broker Mark King for just under $2 million.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Turquoise, a 181-foot (55.4m) yacht launched by Turquoise Yachts in 2011, now with FGI Yacht Group.

M/Y Aqua Life, a 90-foot (27.5m) Horizon launched in 2020, now listed with Bluewater.