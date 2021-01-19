Topics

Latest news in the fleet: New Mangusta, old Feadship sold; Eternity joins HR charter

Yacht sold

New build Mangusta, a 142-foot (43m) vessel due for delivery this summer, by Camper & Nicholsons broker Alex Lees-Buckley.

S/Y Taronga, a 97-foot (29.7m) sailing yacht designed by Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1991, by Northrop & Johnson broker Jim Poulsen who represented the buyer and seller as a joint central agent.

M/Y Sultana, an 84-foot (26m) Feadship launched in 1969, by Northrop & Johnson broker Ed Dickinson, who represented the seller and buyer.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Eternity, a 215-foot (65m) Codecasa launched in 2010, now with Hill Robinson and available in the Bahamas beginning in April.

M/Y Emocean, a 126-foot (38.2m) explorer yacht built by Rosetti and due for delivery in July, will join the Camper & Nicholsons fleet in August.

M/Y Record Year, a 72-foot (22m) Galeon launched in 2020, is now with Northrop & Johnson and is available in the Bahamas and Florida year-round.