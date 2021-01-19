The Triton

Topics

Latest news in the fleet: New Mangusta, old Feadship sold; Eternity joins HR charter

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yacht sold

New build Mangusta, a 142-foot (43m) vessel due for delivery this summer, by Camper & Nicholsons broker Alex Lees-Buckley.

S/Y Taronga, a 97-foot (29.7m) sailing yacht designed by Sparkman & Stephens and launched in 1991, by Northrop & Johnson broker Jim Poulsen who represented the buyer and seller as a joint central agent.

M/Y Sultana, an 84-foot (26m) Feadship launched in 1969, by Northrop & Johnson broker Ed Dickinson, who represented the seller and buyer.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Eternity, a 215-foot (65m) Codecasa launched in 2010, now with Hill Robinson and available in the Bahamas beginning in April.

M/Y Emocean, a 126-foot (38.2m) explorer yacht built by Rosetti and due for delivery in July, will join the Camper & Nicholsons fleet in August.

M/Y Record Year, a 72-foot (22m) Galeon launched in 2020, is now with Northrop & Johnson and is available in the Bahamas and Florida year-round.

Related Articles

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral, Ocean Club sell; Sea Star listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral, Ocean Club sell; Sea Star listed

Yachts sold Project Visionary, a 238-foot (73m) new build Admiral, by IYC. It is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024. M/Y Ocean Club, a 164-foot (50m) Trinity launched in 2009, by Luke …

| | 0 Comments
Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Latest news in the fleet: Tatii sold; Serenity listed; W in charter

Yachts sold M/Y Tatii, a 134-foot (40.5m) vessel built by Tamsen Yachts in 2009, by World of Yachting and Burgess. It was listed for €9.4 million. M/Y Gems, a 108-foot (32.8m) vessel built …

| , , , | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Yachts sold M/Y Huntress, a 197-foot (60m) Lurssen launched in 2010, by Merle Wood & Associates broker Merle Wood in an in-house deal. M/Y Steadfast, a 112-foot (34m) yacht built by …

| | 0 Comments
Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Yachts sold A 164-foot (50m) Tankoa new build set for delivery at the end of 2021. A 151-foot (46m) Delta launched in 1999, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Kramer. New in the …

| | 0 Comments
News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

New in the sales fleet M/Y Whispers, a 129-foot (39m) yacht built by Cantieri di Pisa in 1985, listed with SSH Maritime Brokerage broker Konstantinos Ladas for €950,000. M/Y Sea Huntress, a …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Yachts sold M/Y Minderella, the 188-foot (57m) Feadship launched in 1986, sold by Merle Wood & Associates and Y.Co, who jointly represented the seller. M/Y Endeavour II, a 163-foot (50m) …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

News in the fleet: Whispers listed; Bella joins CNI charter

New in the sales fleet M/Y Whispers, a 129-foot (39m) yacht built by Cantieri di Pisa in 1985, listed with SSH Maritime Brokerage …

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Huntress sold; Altavita listed

Yachts sold M/Y Huntress, a 197-foot (60m) Lurssen launched in 2010, by Merle Wood & Associates broker Merle Wood in an in-house …

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Latest in the fleet: New Tankoa sells; New Admiral listed; Classic Feadship with CNI

Yachts sold A 164-foot (50m) Tankoa new build set for delivery at the end of 2021. A 151-foot (46m) Delta launched in 1999, sold by …