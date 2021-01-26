The Triton

Latest news in the fleet: Rhine sells; Asteri listed; La Pellegrina with CNI

Yachts sold

M/Y Rhine, a 131-foot (40m) Sunseeker launched in 2012, by Northrop & Johnson brokers Jim Poulsen and Gregg Dagge, who represented the buyer.

M/Y Alda 2, a 92-foot (28m) yacht built by Permare in 2008, by IYC broker Richard Gray, who represented both buyer and seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Asteri, a 131-foot (40m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2011, listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €8.5 million.

M/Y Dear Henri, a 110-foot (33.5m) vessel built by Antago in 1998, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Whit Kirtland for just under $1 million.

M/Y Mi Alma, a 102-foot (31m) Sunseeker launched in 2001, listed with IYC broker Costas Dimopoulos for €1.75 million.

S/Y Swallows and Amazons, a 78-foot (23.7m) sailing yacht built by CNB in 2009, listed with BGYB for €1.19 million. She is currently available for charter in the Caribbean.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y La Pellegrina, a 163-foot (49.5m) vessel delivered in 2012 by French shipyard Chantier Naval Couach, now listed with Camper & Nicholsons and available in the Mediterranean.

M/Y Lionshare, a 130-foot (39.6m) Heesen launched in 1987, now listed with Northrop & Johnson and available in the Caribbean and Bahamas in winter, western Med in summer.

M/Y Valere, an 84-foot (25.6m) Azimut built in 2015, has a new captain, Capt. Ryan Lynch. Listed through Bluewater, Valere is based in St. Thomas this winter and in Long Island this summer. S/Y Swallows and Amazons, a 78-foot (23.7m) sailing yacht built by CNB in 2009, available through BGYB in the Caribbean this winter and the western Med this summer.

