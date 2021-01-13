The Triton

Boat Show News

Miami boat shows announce partnership

Posted on by in , , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The National Marine Manufacturers Association, owners of the Miami International Boat Show, has partnered with Informa Markets, co-owner of the Miami Yacht Show, to produce what they are calling a “joint production” of the two shows in 2022.

Although NMMA will retain ownership of MIBS and Informa will retain co-ownership of MYS with the International Yacht Brokers Association, the companies announced in a press release this morning that “the joint event — which will carry the Miami International Boat Show name — will deliver enhanced value to participating marine industry businesses, a seamless and unparalleled experience for attendees, and an economic boon to the Miami and South Florida areas.”

Under the agreement, Informa will take on management of the in-person aspect of the show, and NMMA will oversee the online digital experience. The agreement also has Informa managing a combined Tampa-area boat show, combining NMMA’s Tampa Boat Show and Informa’s St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, and Suncoast Boat Show. 

Two changes to the Miami show are immediately clear: The MIBS portion of the show will relocate from Miami Marine Stadium to the new Miami Beach Convention Center, where it was held for decades. It will also reintroduce its Dealer Days on the two days prior to the show’s opening. The MYS portion of the show will continue at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza and Island Gardens marina in downtown Miami.

The other change is that the show will run from Wednesday through Sunday instead of Thursday through Monday. The 2022 show is slated for Feb. 16-20, with the Dealer Days Feb. 14-15.

Informa and NMMA announced they will open an office at 1501 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami that will “service the other events Informa produces in South Florida, and provide opportunity for further growth in the South Florida market,” according to the statement.

“The marine industry is a truly special community, and one we are dedicated to nurturing and growing,” Andrew Doole, president, U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, stated in the press release. “This year, despite innumerable challenges, our community proved its resilience, and the passion we have seen from manufacturers and buyers alike has strengthened our resolve to create even more meaningful experiences for boating and yachting professionals and enthusiasts. 

“We are appreciative that the NMMA shares common goals, and we are honored to work with them to enhance our collective events, including an unbelievable week-long experience for recreational and luxury boating enthusiasts in Miami,” Doole stated. “We could not have done this without the support of the International Yacht Brokers Association, and we thank them for their commitment to the community. We are ready to bring a safe, memorable and fun-filled event to South Florida next year and are thrilled to be entering this partnership.”

Related Articles

USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

By Kitty McGowan The year was 2006, in the epicenter of the superyacht industry in the United States -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There was a lack of a unified voice in the U.S. for the unique …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Miami boat show cancelled

Miami boat show cancelled

The Miami International Boat Show, the show owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association and held on Virginia Key, has been cancelled for 2021. It is typically held over Presidents Day …

| , , | 4 Comments
What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

What the FLIBS? How and why Fort Lauderdale chose to buck the ‘cancel culture’

People across the global yachting industry were aghast when local government officials in Fort Lauderdale gave the owners and organizers of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show the green …

| , , , , | 5 Comments
Miami boat shows team up on promotions

Miami boat shows team up on promotions

The National Marine Manufacturers Association, owners of the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), and Informa, co-owners of the Miami Yacht Show (MYS) with the International Yacht Brokers …

| , | 0 Comments
Miami19: Miami Yacht Show’s move to downtown brings optimism

Miami19: Miami Yacht Show’s move to downtown brings optimism

By Dorie Cox For most of the past 30 years, yachts tied to docks built along a narrow strip of waterway in Miami Beach for a brokerage show. There were few upland vendor displays. This year, all …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments
FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

Fort Lauderdale-based National Marine Suppliers, hosts of several of the largest boat show-related events in the yachting industry, cancelled their events this year, but still seek to raise money …

| , , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

COVID, fires, lawsuits, obituaries among top stories of 2020

COVID, fires, lawsuits, obituaries among top stories of 2020

Yacht captains and crew -- as well as other yachting professionals -- found lots of news of interest on The-Triton.com last …

| , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Ending weird 2020 in the Exumas

Ending weird 2020 in the Exumas

At the beginning of this pandemic, I went into panic mode and pondered what my options were, seeing as I expected this to totally stall …

| , , , , , | 1 Comment
10th USCG license renewal teaches some new lessons

10th USCG license renewal teaches some new lessons

Even after 40 years, an old captain can learn a new trick. Capt. Tedd Greenwald is on the 10th renewal of his U.S. Coast Guard license. …

| , , | 4 Comments
Triton Survey: Yachts sticking closer to South Florida this winter

Triton Survey: Yachts sticking closer to South Florida this winter

In this winter like few others, more yachts are planning to remain in Florida and the Bahamas than head to the Caribbean, according to a …

| , , , , , | 0 Comments

Events