Miami boat shows announce partnership

The National Marine Manufacturers Association, owners of the Miami International Boat Show, has partnered with Informa Markets, co-owner of the Miami Yacht Show, to produce what they are calling a “joint production” of the two shows in 2022.

Although NMMA will retain ownership of MIBS and Informa will retain co-ownership of MYS with the International Yacht Brokers Association, the companies announced in a press release this morning that “the joint event — which will carry the Miami International Boat Show name — will deliver enhanced value to participating marine industry businesses, a seamless and unparalleled experience for attendees, and an economic boon to the Miami and South Florida areas.”

Under the agreement, Informa will take on management of the in-person aspect of the show, and NMMA will oversee the online digital experience. The agreement also has Informa managing a combined Tampa-area boat show, combining NMMA’s Tampa Boat Show and Informa’s St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, and Suncoast Boat Show.

Two changes to the Miami show are immediately clear: The MIBS portion of the show will relocate from Miami Marine Stadium to the new Miami Beach Convention Center, where it was held for decades. It will also reintroduce its Dealer Days on the two days prior to the show’s opening. The MYS portion of the show will continue at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza and Island Gardens marina in downtown Miami.

The other change is that the show will run from Wednesday through Sunday instead of Thursday through Monday. The 2022 show is slated for Feb. 16-20, with the Dealer Days Feb. 14-15.

Informa and NMMA announced they will open an office at 1501 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami that will “service the other events Informa produces in South Florida, and provide opportunity for further growth in the South Florida market,” according to the statement.

“The marine industry is a truly special community, and one we are dedicated to nurturing and growing,” Andrew Doole, president, U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, stated in the press release. “This year, despite innumerable challenges, our community proved its resilience, and the passion we have seen from manufacturers and buyers alike has strengthened our resolve to create even more meaningful experiences for boating and yachting professionals and enthusiasts.

“We are appreciative that the NMMA shares common goals, and we are honored to work with them to enhance our collective events, including an unbelievable week-long experience for recreational and luxury boating enthusiasts in Miami,” Doole stated. “We could not have done this without the support of the International Yacht Brokers Association, and we thank them for their commitment to the community. We are ready to bring a safe, memorable and fun-filled event to South Florida next year and are thrilled to be entering this partnership.”