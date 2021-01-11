Business

Nautical Ventures relocates to Fort Lauderdale

Nautical Ventures Group, a water sports products dealer, is relocating its sales and office divisions from Dania Beach to Federal Highway (U.S. 1)in Fort Lauderdale. The company will take over the former BMW dealership property on the east side of the road, a few blocks north of Southeast 17th Street.

“The roadway traffic count at our current store is 4,200 cars per day; The traffic count on U.S. 1 is 58,000 cars per day, so you can imagine what that will do for our drive-by exposure,” said Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures Group. “Also, these showrooms will be supported by our 10-acre marina, located nearby on the Dania Cutoff canal, which will facilitate all boat service and boat deliveries.”

A rendering of the renovated BMW property on Federal Highway n Fort Lauderdale.

The company’s administration, marketing and accounting staff will relocate this week to the 1400 building, with the sales team and inventory relocating in mid-February. Nautical Ventures has also purchased the 1440 building, the former Sixt car rental site. That will be developed into the firm’s new tender and toy showroom.

Nautical Ventures’ existing showroom in Dania Beach has been sold to a residential developer, with the intention of moving to the marina property the company bought in 2019. At the time, the marina was envisioned to house not only the company’s service division but also provide room for a showroom, drystack facility, and waterfront restaurant with a tiki bar.

Since COVID and the increase in boating activity, the service department is busy and boats have taken over the majority of the marina. So the company purchased the Federal Highway property location for its showroom.