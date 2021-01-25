Topics

New waterjet cutting machine operational at Maine yard

Belfast, Maine-based Front Street Shipyard is now operating a five-axis 3D waterjet cutting machine that is the largest of its kind in Maine and among the largest in the country. The yard is cutting large parts for its own boat construction and refits, as well as providing cutting services to outside businesses as part of a new manufacturing division of the company.

The machine uses high-pressure water to cut, shape, and ream large parts such as frames, molds, and panels used in manufacturing and construction. Capable of cutting nearly any material including textiles, stainless steel and titanium, the machine cuts parts directly from engineer-drawn electronic data.

Partial funding for the waterjet cutting machine came from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration grant awarded to Front Street Shipyard in 2018 through the Small Shipyard Grants program.

For more information, visit frontstreetshipyard.com.