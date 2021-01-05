The Triton

Topics

Safe Harbor acquires Rybovich

Posted on by in , , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas-based Safe Harbor Marinas has acquired Rybovich, shipyard and marina company with two locations in Palm Beach County in South Florida. Safe Harbor also operates Old Port Cove in North Palm Beach.

According to a press release distributed this morning, Rybovich employees will remain with the company, and Rybovich executive Carlos Vidueira “will oversee Safe Harbor’s superyacht marinas.”

“Our commitment to our community, our team members and their families, and to the yacht owners, their captains and crews has never been stronger,” Vidueira said in a statement. “We’ve been searching for the right way to serve them all from a larger platform and we’ve found it.”

“Our plan is to serve Rybovich with excellence so they, in turn, can do what they do so well at more locations throughout the country and perhaps the world,” said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor. “We are humbled and honored to be on their team.”

Safe Harbor owns and operates over 100 marinas in 22 U.S. states. Rybovich has two superyacht marina and service centers in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In late October, Safe Harbor merged with Michigan-based Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), a real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 425 properties in North America, in a transaction reported to be valued at over $2 billion. Those properties are mostly manufactured home communities and RV parks. SUI closed trading yesterday at $146.13 a share.

Related Articles

FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

FLIBS20: With no events, NMS still seeks to raise money

Fort Lauderdale-based National Marine Suppliers, hosts of several of the largest boat show-related events in the yachting industry, cancelled their events this year, but still seek to raise money …

| , , | 0 Comments
Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

IGY Marinas’s Yacht Haven Grande marina in St. Thomas has been named International Superyacht Marina of the Year for the third time in the past five years. The award is given by The Yacht …

| , , | 0 Comments
Monaco20: Cyclists ride, even without show

Monaco20: Cyclists ride, even without show

The annual London-to-Monaco bike ride, which raises money for the Blue Marine Foundation and normally runs the week before the Monaco Yacht Show, is still on this year, despite COVID and despite the …

| , , | 0 Comments
USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

By Kitty McGowan The year was 2006, in the epicenter of the superyacht industry in the United States -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There was a lack of a unified voice in the U.S. for the unique …

| , , , , , , | 0 Comments
BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

Yachting agency BWA Yachting has expanded its operations into Northern Europe by partnering with a company that has offices in Norway and Denmark. Shipping and logistics company SDK Group will …

| , , | 0 Comments
Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

By Dominic Bulfin With the prospect of limited or no use of their yachts for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the temptation for many yacht owners was to reduce their overheads by reducing the …

| , , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

Yacht Haven Grande tops global marinas again

IGY Marinas’s Yacht Haven Grande marina in St. Thomas has been named International Superyacht Marina of the Year for the third time in …

USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

USSA continues mission of speaking for large yacht sector in US

By Kitty McGowan The year was 2006, in the epicenter of the superyacht industry in the United States -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There …

Monaco20: Cyclists ride, even without show

Monaco20: Cyclists ride, even without show

The annual London-to-Monaco bike ride, which raises money for the Blue Marine Foundation and normally runs the week before the Monaco …