Scandinavian builder launches in US

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
Sweden-based boat manufacturer Windy Scandinavia AB has partnered with Fort Lauderdale-based Nautical Ventures to launch its range of speed boats in the United States. 

Founded in 1966, Windy Boats produces performance boats between 27 and 60 feet. Nautical Ventures is a Boating Industry Top 20 Dealer for the past two years.

“It is exciting to bring our range to the USA and we look forward to working with Nautical Ventures, whose wealth of experience will be invaluable to us,” Windy CEO Trevor Fenlon stated in a press release. “With the current range and new models in the pipeline, we are confident that this partnership will be a great success.”

Nautical Ventures will debut Windy’s Motor Boat Award-nominated SR44SX Blackhawk at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

SR44SX Blackhawk

“We are excited to bring the European-built Windy Boat brand with its reputation for quality and unmatched driving qualities to the North American market,” Nautical Ventures CEO Roger Moore stated. “Our dealerships have built a reputation for launching innovative European boat lines into the U.S. market and we see this Scandinavian brand dovetailing nicely with our current European boat lines.”

