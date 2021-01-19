News

US arrivals now need COVID test

Posted on by in News

Effective Jan. 26, the U.S. will require all air passengers arriving into the United States to have a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three days of departure, or proof of recovery from the virus within the previous 90 days.

This applies to all air travelers, commercial and private, aged 2 and older, including U.S. citizens and legal residents, even those who have been vaccinated. It does not apply to travelers arriving from U.S. territories or possessions, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Airlines must confirm the test or proof and must deny boarding to anyone without it, according to a U.S. Department of State announcement. The test must be a viral test (NAAT or antigen test). Those who have recovered from the virus can travel with a letter from their physician.

For more details, refer to the FAQs on the CDC website.