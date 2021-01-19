The Triton

News

US arrivals now need COVID test

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Effective Jan. 26, the U.S. will require all air passengers arriving into the United States to have a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three days of departure, or proof of recovery from the virus within the previous 90 days. 

This applies to all air travelers, commercial and private, aged 2 and older, including U.S. citizens and legal residents, even those who have been vaccinated. It does not apply to travelers arriving from U.S. territories or possessions, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Airlines must confirm the test or proof and must deny boarding to anyone without it, according to a U.S. Department of State announcement. The test must be a viral test (NAAT or antigen test). Those who have recovered from the virus can travel with a letter from their physician.

For more details, refer to the FAQs on the CDC website.

Related Articles

Monaco20: Yacht show to go not-for-profit for 2020

Monaco20: Yacht show to go not-for-profit for 2020

The Principality of Monaco and Informa announced this morning that they are working together to deliver a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in Port Hercule in September 2020, with full details to be …

| , , | 0 Comments

Sea Sick: Avoiding shingles worth every penny

Sea Sick: by Keith Murray As I write this, I can still feel the nerve pain and headache from shingles. It has been over three weeks and, although the pain is subsiding, I am not yet 100%. I am …

| | 0 Comments
FLIBS20: Marinas began upgrades long before COVID

FLIBS20: Marinas began upgrades long before COVID

Anyone who physically arrived at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year was in for a big surprise.  Most of the five marinas (six, if we count the two ends of Pier 66) that …

| , , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Rules of the Road: To terminate, yacht owners must follow SEA

Rules of the Road: To terminate, yacht owners must follow SEA

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake DesVergers We’re going through some tough times. At the writing of this article, the estimated peak surge for the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is …

| , , , | 0 Comments
Rules of the Road: New rules for 2021

Rules of the Road: New rules for 2021

As we say goodbye to 2020 with a hard shove out the door, we welcome in the New Year and look ahead to what awaits us in the world of maritime regulations. Despite a global pandemic, the various …

| , , , , , , , | 0 Comments
Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

By Dorie Cox This is a glimpse into what yacht captains and crew are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very little has stayed the same as they face uncertainty and changes each day. But on board …

| , , , , | 3 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

By Dorie Cox This is a glimpse into what yacht captains and crew are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very little has stayed the same …

Monaco20: Yacht show to go not-for-profit for 2020

Monaco20: Yacht show to go not-for-profit for 2020

The Principality of Monaco and Informa announced this morning that they are working together to deliver a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show …

FLIBS20: Marinas began upgrades long before COVID

FLIBS20: Marinas began upgrades long before COVID

Anyone who physically arrived at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year was in for a big surprise.  Most of the five …