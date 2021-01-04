The Triton

Career

USCG extends license, certificate renewal dates

Posted on
The U.S. Coast Guard has extended the deadline for renewals of licenses, credentials and medical certificates until at least Oct. 31 due to COVID-19-related issues. 

The latest update to Marine Safety Information Bulletin 08-20 includes the following main changes:

Credentials, including STCW and medical, that expire between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, are extended to the earlier of Oct. 31, 2021, or one year from the expiration date of the credential.

For renewals of PSC, FRB, basic training and advanced firefighting, the MSIB states: “the Coast Guard will accept shipboard experience in fire, emergency, and/or abandon ship drills for demonstrating continued competence in PSC, PSC-Ltd, FRB, BT, and/or AFF provided they have obtained at least 360 days of relevant service within the past five years.”

Approval to test letters and course approval certificates that expire between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, are also extended to Oct. 31, 2021.

To read all the details of the extensions, click here.

