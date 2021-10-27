Meet Terri Kennedy of Informa

Behind the Scenes: Terri Kennedy, Informa’s director of registration and admission

Meet Terri Kennedy, 60, who holds the title of director of registration and admissions at Informa, the international events company that manages the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. She has worked in the department for 20 years and been in charge for 10.

“I make sure that everyone is taken care of prior to the show and that their experience is flawless,” she said. “My job entails ensuring that all exhibitors have their credential badges to get into the show, and for those who purchase tickets for their guests, that they can get into the show, and that the consumers can get into the show.”

These days, that means no more Will Call.

“When Informa took over managing the show, they wanted to get rid of long lines, so now, everything is done digitally,” Terri said. “Exhibitors get their credentials digitally, exhibitors arrange for their guests to get their tickets digitally, and consumers get their tickets digitally. They can print them out or leave the QV code on their phone. It’s just like the airlines.”

When asked what she enjoys about her work, she said, “I am happiest when I walk around the show, and people are happy, because that was my job.”

When asked about memorable moments over her years with Informa, Terri recalled the year 2005, when the structures of the Fort Lauderdale show were blown away by Hurricane Wilma. “Wilma came and destroyed everything. We were able to close the show down, clean it up, and open it one week later, and it was a huge accomplishment. Most of my colleagues didn’t have electric. People were taking showers on boats, and I was doing people’s laundry. It was like a family.”

Similarly, in 2019, the Grand Bahamas and the Abacos were devastated by Hurricane Dorian, “We did a fundraiser for them, and that was a success. People in the marine industry pull together when something catastrophic happens within the industry,” Terri said.

She doesn’t own a boat, but that doesn’t mean that she’s not a water person. She kayaks, scuba dives and fishes with her husband, Stephen. But, for Terri, work trumps leisure pursuits. “I plan on working here until I retire, and that’s no time soon. It’s too much fun.”

Headshot of Terri Kennedy (Photo courtesy Informa)

