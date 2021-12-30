    Captain chronicles 33-day run across Alaska

    Dec 30, 2021 by Triton Staff

    Capt. Grant Maughan likes to spend his free time proving his mettle in endurance events around the world. He has conquered four of the Seven Summits, including Everest and Denali, and raced in dozens of ultramarathons across some of the most extreme terrains on the planet, from the Arctic Circle and the Himalayas to the Sahara Desert and Death Valley. This newly released, self-produced documentary details his experience in the Iditarod Trail Invitational, a 1,000-mile race across Alaska. Capt. Maughan, who holds an MCA Class 4 license, has spent 26 years in yachting. During that time, he has taken the helm on M/Y Samantha Lin (now Pangaea), M/Y Big Roi (now Force Blue), M/Y Turmoil (now Albula), M/Y Enigma XK, M/Y Asteria and M/Y Itasca, among others; managed the new build of Samantha Lin and Big Roi; and worked on the new build team of M/Y Ulysses. You can follow his adventures on Instagram at dingofish_express.

