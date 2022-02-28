Engineer Tries to Sink Yacht Lady Anastasia

Story first reported by the Majorca Daily Bulletin:

A Ukrainian national, accused of attempting to sink a Russian-owned yacht, is reportedly headed to Ukraine to fight alongside his countrymen against the Russians. Upset with recent Russian bombings in the country, he opened several valves to allow water in while the yacht was docked in Port Adriano in the Balearic Islands of Spain. It is reported that the other Ukrainian yacht crew stopped the water ingress, and the engineer was temporarily arrested and released.

The yacht is owned by Russian businessman Alexander Mijeev, the CEO of a Russian military weapons company. According to several news sources, the engineer, identified as Taras Ostapchuk, had worked on M/Y Lady Anastasia for 10 years.

“My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people.” Ostapchuk told the Majorca Daily Bulletin. “I don’t regret a thing.

