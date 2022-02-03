Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2021 Reports Record-breaking $1.79 billion Economic Impact

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 2, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), owners of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), together with their partner, Informa Markets, producers of FLIBS, announce the record-breaking results of an economic impact study conducted by Thomas J. Murray & Associates of the 2021 show.

The study, completed in February 2022, reveals that the 62nd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, contributed an incredible $1.79 billion to Florida’s economy. The study also revealed the $899 million in direct sales over the 5 days of the show ($179.8 million per day) generated $85.4 million in sales tax benefit to the state of Florida with $24.5 million going to Broward County alone.

“The unprecedented economic contributions the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show continues to make to the local, regional, and state economy should be recognized,” noted Phil Purcell, CEO and President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. “Since the show’s inception, it has enjoyed year-over-year growth and today helps sustain more than 149,000 marine industry jobs in the tri-county area. The show is also an integral contributor to the more than $12.5 billion in total economic output generated by the South Florida marine industry annually. This show doesn’t leave our community after its five days, it has a resounding impact the other 360 days as well.”

Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets, added, “Despite the ongoing challenges of supply chain concerns and travel restrictions, the show persevered and enjoyed its largest attendance to date. FLIBS is our keystone marine event in the 500+ trade shows our team produces annually throughout the world. The show’s importance to the global marine community is unprecedented, providing access to both business-to-business and business-to-consumer opportunities. We are grateful for the relationships we have with our local and regional leaders who deserve tremendous credit in ensuring we could continue to produce a world-class event in 2021.”

FLIBS economic impact highlights include:

$1.79 billion in economic output throughout the state of Florida through show purchases and expenditures.

in economic output throughout the state of Florida through show purchases and expenditures. $709.7 million in estimated sales by Florida companies during the show, with $513.9 million made by Tri-County companies, and $233.9 million by Broward County companies.

in estimated sales by Florida companies during the show, with made by Tri-County companies, and by Broward County companies. $85.8 million in state and local taxes generated within Florida, with $24.5 million in Broward County alone.

in state and local taxes generated within Florida, with $24.5 million in Broward County alone. $580.4 million in statewide personal income and economic activity.

in statewide personal income and economic activity. 100,000+ show visitors, with 49% of visitors from outside Florida.

show visitors, with of visitors from outside Florida. $241 per day average spend by out-of-town visitors (hotels, restaurants, retail, and local transportation).

average spend by out-of-town visitors (hotels, restaurants, retail, and local transportation). $47.3 million in estimated total expenditures by non-local visitors and exhibitors.

The full economic impact report can be found by visiting www.miasf.org.

About the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be held October 26 – 30, 2022 in the Yachting Capital of the World. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world. FLIBS spans more than three million square-feet of exhibit space across seven waterfront locations that are connected by an intricate network of water and ground transportation services. The five-day show attracts over 100,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibitors representing 52 countries with more than 1,300 boats on display. For more information, visit FLIBS.com.

About the Marine Industries Association of South Florida

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is the largest marine trade organization in the Southeast United States dedicated to promoting, protecting, and growing the 121,000 middle class jobs in Broward County and 149,000 jobs regionally in marine businesses promoting boating lifestyles from family cruising and fishing to yachts and the goods and services that sustain them, driving the economic output to $9.7 billion in Broward County and $12.5 billion regionally. Created in 1961, the not-for-profit trade group is focused on the sound growth of the marine industry in the South Florida Region to benefit its members, their customers, communities, and the environment. The Association has over 400 members in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties and is the owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Find out more about MIASF at www.miasf.org.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

