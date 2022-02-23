KICKER® Marine Audio Renews Sponsorship with Pro Angler Scott Martin

KICKER powers Martin’s soundtrack for the Bassmaster Elite Tour and the Scott Martin Challenge TV Show

Stillwater, OK — KICKER Marine Audio is pleased to announce the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with Professional Angler Scott Martin. Martin earned his spot to fish the Bassmaster Elite tournament circuit beginning in 2021. He also qualified to fish the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in March, based on his success in his first year fishing the Elites. The 2022 season launches in February with an aggressive schedule through August, including stops in Florida, Tennessee, New York, South Carolina, Texas, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

“Scott is on the water over 300 days, competing in tournaments, filming, editing and delivering high-quality freshwater and saltwater TV shows and videos year-round, differentiating him from other fishing pros and TV hosts,” said KICKER’s Brand Manager, Jeremy Bale. “We are very pleased to partner with the #1 influencer in fishing and appreciate the opportunity to enjoy great messaging and product integration through this powerful association.”

“This is my life,” added Martin, “I’ve been on the water as a young angler on Lake Okeechobee in the 1970s when my dad began his TV show, ‘Fishing with Roland Martin’. This is what I know best, and I’m so pleased to have the caliber of partner in KICKER Marine Audio along for the ride.”

Scott Martin’s 42 Freeman, Vice Versa is always ready to fish!

When Roland Martin and his wife Mary Ann bought a small fishing shack marina on Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston, Florida, it was the beginning of Scott’s journey. The Roland Martin Resort, Tiki Bar and guided fishing services grew as did the younger Martin’s career. He followed in his father’s footsteps becoming a professional angler, respected TV personality and a social media influencer in his own right.

The Scott Martin Challenge, began airing in 2005, featuring Martin in challenging adventures with top anglers as well as his family in a multi-faceted, reality-style TV show that brings his 15 million viewers into the experience. The show airs for 52-weeks on a variety of networks and cable channels including Discovery Channel, ESPN2, Sportsman Channel, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network and ATT&T Sports Net SW. Martin’s winning personality is matched only by his fishing prowess, and tremendous success on both the FLW Tour and now, the Bassmaster Elite Tournament trail.

As a hard-core music fan, Martin was introduced to KICKER Marine Audio going back to his high school days, and since then, he cranks up the tunes to fill the time when the fish aren’t biting–or when he out on the boat with friends and family. His KICKER recessed speakers, subwoofers, amps and head unit provide all the entertainment he needs on the water or at the dock

“There is no shortage of KICKER speakers on this boat,” chuckled Martin, who enjoys his 42’ Freeman catamaran for offshore fishing, island hopping and for fishing charters. Named “Vice Versa,’ the boat reflects his love of both fresh and saltwater fishing; his Skeeter Bass Boat is top pick for tournament competition.

The Scott Martin Challenge TV schedule is available at www.ScottMartinChallenge.com, while the Bassmaster Elite Tour Schedule is available at www.Bassmaster.com.

About KICKER Marine Audio

KICKER has been known since 1973 in the “12-Volt” world of car, truck and Powersports mobile audio and has more recently flexed more muscle in the marine environment. Located in Oklahoma, the brand initially appealed to many neighboring lake boats and it excelled in the pontoon market, expanding to wake and surf boats. Now fishing boats and cruisers are adding to the KICKER Marine Audio ranks, based on the strong, waterproof and reliable characteristics of its product.

Coaxials, subwoofers, amplifiers, receivers, service units and remotes for operation and lighting are part of the offerings, but KICKER Marine Audio has gone the extra mile to ensure that its behind the scenes components are waterproof, durable and problem-free. This attention to detail is expressly seen the components like fuses, cables, coaxials and subwoofers, which are both certified and compliant with stringent marine standards.

KICKER tests all its components in salt, fog, weather and UV for corrosion and moisture resistance and IP testing for debris and water ingress. OEM builders, dealers and customers experience peace of mind when using KICKER Marine Audio. New products are also being added to the line, including more wiring, AMP kits, RCA Interconnects and terminals, all designed from the start to be marine compliant. https://kicker.com/marine-audio

