“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” announces new partnership and sponsors

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – The highly acclaimed “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” (LLGF) educational series is pleased to welcome the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida as a major partner. The relationship furthers efforts to encourage the female sector to participate in fishing and boating through educational programming.

Aboard Sea Horse with Capt. Rick Rodriguez, from left, Jan Morris of Rotunda West, FL; Holly Smith of Key Largo, FL; Lisette Leiter of Miami, FL; Jenny Nopp of Islamorada, FL and Diane McMahon of Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Known for its emphasis on conservation, LLGF offers weekend, immersion-based fishing universities focusing on women and novice to mid-level experienced anglers. What sets this series apart is the one-on-one skill practice, including catch and release, de-hooking, spin, net and fly casting, knot tying and more. Most weekend events include classes, hands-on skill practice, networking and optional charter fishing. Virtual seminars and meetings are also offered. The program focuses on women, their male guests and teens to include the family.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the nonprofit Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Since its founding, the Foundation has raised and given away more than $50 million for conservation, outdoor recreation and youth programs and camps. For more information, please visit wildlifeflorida.org.

Andrew Walker, President and CEO of the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida commented, “Our organization aligns with Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing to make fishing available for women. As women make up 33% of all anglers and 45% of new anglers, we are happy to help them to enter the sport.”

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, ICOM, CCA Florida STAR, Lowrance, Bob’s Machine Shop, AFTCO, Costa, Smith Optics, Frogg Toggs, Hubbards Marina, Star Brite and Future Angler Foundation. Annual and class-specific contributors are listed on the website.

“These partnerships are crucial to our mission to develop the female sector of fishing and to put fishing on the top radar for family recreational activities,” added Betty Bauman, Executive Director of the Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

2022 LLGF events, with optional or included fishing are:

Feb. 26 Freshwater Bass Seminar South Florida Dania Beach, FL

March 26-27 South Gulf Coast Saltwater Weekend Inshore Seminar Fort Myers, FL

May 6-8 Florida Saltwater Weekend Seminar Fort Lauderdale, FL

June 24-26 Keys Fishing Learning on the Water and Screamin’ Reels tourney Islamorada, FL

Sept. 23-24 Guy Harvey Outpost Bass Seminar & Tournament Camp Mack, Lake Wales, FL

Oct. 7-9 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar, fishing and Fishing Fever tourney Islamorada, FL

Nov. 19-20 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy

Additional: Several Virtual Meetings and more events in the works.

Contact: LLGF, phone 954-475-9068, email: fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com, website: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing

More than 9,000 graduates have attended from 44 states to learn and experience fishing for Florida’s inshore and offshore saltwater and freshwater species.

For information about LLGF, visit www.ladiesletsgofishing.com or www.facebook.com/LadiesLetsGoFishing.

The Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation (LLGF) is a nonprofit 501C3 organization dedicated to attracting women and families to fishing while encouraging conservation and responsible angling. Known as the “No-Yelling School of Fishing,” LLGF conducts weekend, immersion-based educational programs in multiple regions of Florida with classroom presentations, hands-on practice, networking and an option to fish from boats or land, depending on the venue. No equipment or experience is necessary. The organization also offers virtual meetings featuring education and conservation, fishing experiences and international trips.

Founded in 1997 by Betty Bauman of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, LLGF has over 9,000 graduates from around the country, representing the largest organization of its kind. The effort is supported by sponsors and donors. Both Bauman and the University series are known nationally in the fishing and marine industries. The organization has earned rave reviews from media including Inside Edition, The Early Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS, Good Morning America, Outdoor Life Network, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, Southern Living and more. More details are on https://ladiesletsgofishing.com.

