Roscioli Yachting Center hires Dan Kingston as project manager

February 3, 2022

Dan Kingston, RYC Project Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL-Dan Kingston, a highly respected veteran mechanic and experienced manager, has joined the Roscioli Yachting Center team as a project manager. In this role, Kingston will oversee yacht service projects from start to finish, ensuring that all aspects of the job are completed on time and on budget. Kingston is one of five project managers at Roscioli.

“Dan’s superior technical knowledge and meticulous execution will further strengthen our project management bench and continue to provide the exceptional service that Roscioli is known for,” said Roscioli Managing Director James Brewer.

A longtime resident of the Fort Lauderdale area, Kingston spent 30 years with MarineMax managing various departments and working his way up to senior project manager.

Kingston discovered his affinity for boating at a young age. As a teenager in Grand Island, New York, Kingston and his dad restored an 18-foot, 1958 wooden Thompson runabout boat. He recalls using the boat for fishing and cruising around the Niagara River and Erie Barge Canal. To this day, he takes great pride in identifying and repairing issues on a vessel so that the owners and captains can get back on the water as soon as possible.

The Roscioli Yachting Center is a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar, full-service yachting facility. If you are interested in scheduling service at Roscioli Yachting Center, visit rycshipyard.com

3201 State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 ∙ (954) 581-9200 ∙ rycshipyard.com

