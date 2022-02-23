Superyacht East Coast connects luxury audiences to elevated experiences on Canada’s East Coast

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 22, 2022 — Superyacht East Coast, Eastern Canada’s foremost authority on luxury yacht market attraction, launches today with a marketing and communications platform connecting luxury audiences to elevated destinations, services, and experiences on Canada’s East Coast.

With offices in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Superyacht East Coast is strategically positioned to support the East Coast as an emerging yachting destination. “With a professional marine supply chain, including sought after specialized trades and shipyard services, and award-winning tourism experiences wrapped up in over 43,000 km (over 25,000 miles) of coastline, Canada’s East Coast is well positioned to emerge as one of the world’s next great yachting destinations,” said Adam Langley, President of Superyacht East Coast.

On land and sea, Canada’s East Coast allure is boundless. This appeal is catching the eye of an increasing number of superyacht captains and owners. A recent study by leading yacht brokerage house, Northrop & Johnson, found that 19% of their members were interested in exploring New England and Atlantic Canada for a future yachting itinerary.

Canada’s East Coast has also been receiving significant accolades from some of the world’s most influential authorities on destinations. Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island is renowned as one of the most beautiful islands in the world and has been rated the #1 Island in North America in Condé Nast Traveler’s “Readers’ Choice Awards” for the past two years, #1 Island in Canada in Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best” for three years running, and CNN Travel recently included it in their “Where to travel 2022: The best destinations to visit.”

Kimberly Ibarra, Principal Consultant for Superyacht East Coast, heads up their Florida office. With over twenty-years of experience in the luxury sector, including interior design, yacht construction, media consulting, Ultra High Net Worth Individual (UHNWI) event management as well as superyacht and private jet ownership, Kimberly intimately understands what motivates luxury client decision making. “I have travelled all over the world, and the natural beauty of Canada’s East Coast is breathtaking. The fact that it is relatively undiscovered by the yachting industry is something rare and unique. Being at the forefront of sharing this special place with people to experience is a dream come true,” says Kimberly.

With a focus on connecting yacht captains and guests with exceptional service, Superyacht East Coast is an essential platform to promote, engage and connect the superyacht market to an emerging network of elevated destinations and experiences on Canada’s East Coast.

