Get a Doctor — STAT!

Crew increasingly find themselves traveling to the far reaches of the globe as yachts explore new and exciting places. However, medical support in those remote locations can be hours or even days away. Medical Support Offshore (MSOS) has launched a tool to help yachts maintain a critical medical link regardless of where they are in the world. Themis is designed to be used by the medical officer on board or crew members to connect the patient directly to the doctor. The Themis Telemedical Communication Platform (TCP) is a “case management” system that records all medical information for an incident, including measuring vital signs, then transmits the information in real time to the MSOS onshore control room, according to Dr. Spike Briggs, managing director of MSOS. “The purpose of the system is to provide full availability of all information regarding a casualty, including physiological parameters and medical background, to the advising doctor,” he said.

This technology not only aids in the rapid transmission of data from the patient to the doctor, but also provides a video link so the doctor can see what is happening with the patient, said Briggs, who has been involved in various aspects of remote medical support for more than 25 years. “This makes a significant contribution to the understanding of not only the potential diagnosis, but also just how unwell a patient might be and whether evacuation may be required.”

Themis can be expanded to include other point-of-care tests that may be required, such as ultrasound, more sophisticated blood tests, and microbiological disease analysis, Briggs said, all of which improve rapid assessment and patient care. Training can be a half-day or daylong session, and can be delivered either face-to-face or remotely.

