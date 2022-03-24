Refit Pitfalls: Stay on budget and on time

There are many possible pitfalls during the refit process, and the two most aggravating are going over budget and missed deadlines. Given the three constraints of project management — scope of work, cost, and time —there is an old adage regarding the quality of work during a refit: Changes to any one constraint require changes in the other two constraints or quality will suffer. For example, if the scope of work is increased, the cost of the refit will increase, and so will the duration of the refit.

Planning

Determining a realistic scope, maximum cost and time frame during the refit planning process is the most critical step for staying on budget and on schedule.

Implementation

Once work begins, the project manager, captain, crew, and refit yard team must all have access to the detailed work list produced from the scope of work. This checklist breaks down all the work to be completed into manageable tasks for a given day or days, and helps pinpoint any potential cost and time overruns.

Monitoring

Unforeseen problems are part and parcel to refit work. Installation complications, supply chain issues and poor time management can all lead to scheduling delays and increased costs. Diligence in monitoring and immediately finding solutions to these roadblocks will help minimize their impact.

The ultimate goal of a successful refit is a yacht owner who is satisfied with the quality of the work. The project manager and captain will have worked long hours to assure the vessel was launched and did sea trials on time and on budget. The payoff will be a happy owner or happy guests on the first cruise after refit.

JEFF WERNER HAS BEEN A YACHT CAPTAIN FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS. HE IS A CERTIFIED INSTRUCTOR FOR THE RYA, USCG, AND U.S. SAILING, AND OWNS DIESEL DOCTOR (MYDIESELDOCTOR.COM).

