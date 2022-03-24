Travel Advisory from GMT

Airspace closures after Ukraine invasion

The U.S. will follow the European Union and Canada in banning Russian flights from its airspace in a move likely to trigger Russian retaliation.

United Airlines announced that it would no longer fly through Russian airspace, following the example of other carriers, such as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

The decision to avoid Russian airspace means that American Airlines is temporarily suspending its routes to Delhi and Mumbai.

Flight schedules could be subject to change at any moment, and customers should be checking their flights status with direct information from the airline.

EU moves to drop pre-travel COVID testing requirements

The EU is recommending member countries eliminate pre-departure COVID-19 testing and quarantine procedures for travelers who are fully vaccinated.

Starting March 1, the European Council advised people who received vaccines authorized in the EU be able to enter the EU without prior testing if they received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival.

Those who received a booster dose and those who recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel would also be allowed to enter without pre-departure tests.

It is important to note that the guidance is nonbinding. You should still follow all airline requirements including mask wearing, proof of vaccination, testing or quarantine, or you may be denied boarding.

New Zealand and Australia open to fully vaccinated/boosted travelers

Australia is fully open to vaccinated travelers after Western Australia became the last state to lift border restrictions.

The international border is reopening in five phases for fully vaccinated, eligible travelers to enter New Zealand. As of March 4, the border opened to New Zealanders and other eligible travelers coming from anywhere in the world. You do not need to self-isolate when you arrive.

