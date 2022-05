Meet Emanuel Vasquez the OG Rockstar Yacht Chef. Chef Danny Davies takes a deep dive into Manny’s humble beginnings in this episode of Behind the Line.

Chef Vasquez tell us his origin story and how he became a super yacht chef. From his early days in a rock band to cooking for the world’s elite. Sit back and enjoy listening from these two good friends, give tips and advice from old school yacht chefs to greenies looking for their first boat.

Listen & Follow Us On:

Behind the Scenes

Topics: