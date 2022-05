Wash all your fruit in water with a little splash of white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. For apples, pears, etc., use hot water and it will remove the wax. For berries, use cold water. The solution will prevent fruit flies and kill off any fly eggs that may be there already.

