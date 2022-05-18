Naked Warrior Project Hosts Charity Fishing Tournament

A fishing tournament is a great way to spend a day at sea. Pair that with a good cause and you have the Fourth Annual Naked Warrior Project Fishing Tournament on May 21 in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Hosted by Naked Warrior Project and supported by Blue Tide Marine, the charity’s mission is to memorialize U.S. Special Operations troops, known as U.S. Navy SEALs — both those lost and those injured and in recovery — as well as education, memorials, and military family support projects.

With a kick-off party and captain’s meeting on May 19 and the tournament on May 21, members of the public are invited to join U.S. Navy SEALs and other military veterans.

The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization was started by John Owens, a Navy SEAL, when his brother, Ryan Owens, also a Navy SEAL, was killed in action on Jan. 29, 2017. The group’s current primary mission is to build a memorial to Ryan Owens in South Florida.

Fourth Annual Naked Warrior Project Fishing Tournament schedule:

May 19, 2022 – 6pm Kickoff Party

Captain’s Meeting at the Sands Harbor Resort and Marina at 125 N Riverside Dr. in Pompano Beach (33062) with 6-7pm registration/check-in and 7pm for the rules announcement. May 21, 2022 starts the fishing tournament from the same location.

Saturday May 21, 2022

Pompano Beach, FL

6-7am – Visual checkout of Hillsboro Inlet

7am – Lines in the water

1-5pm – Weigh-in at The Sands Harbor stage

4pm – BBQ dinner begins

6:30pm – Awards ceremony

For more information visit nakedwarriorproject.org and nakedwarriorproject.org/events/naked-warrior-project-fishing-tournament.

For previous Triton article, visit https://www.the-triton.com/2019/02/blue-tide-marine-makes-splash-with-new-services/

