Amid the beautiful surroundings and 5-star service, we yacht crew can experience some “unusual” moments. And we need to decompress — sometimes with extra sleep, sometimes with fitness, and sometimes with games. Drinking games.
Enter the always fun and illuminating “Never Have I Ever,” Yacht Edition. Rules are easy: If you have experienced one of these items, you must perform the agreed upon task, whether it be pushups, dish duty, taking a swig or whatever other entertaining things you and your crew can come up with.
Let this be your starter guide and add on as stories emerge. It’s a fun way to get to know each other and have gratitude for wherever you are right now.
|• Fallen off the dock coming back from a bar.
• Sank the golf cart — drunk or sober.
• Been naked in front of my crewmates.
• Seen a charter guest naked.
• Been on board when the captain crashed the boat because he was sexting.
• Had a captain sleep through his night watch.
• Been fired.
|• Walked off without notice.
• Had to hide a guest’s cigarettes because she kept smoking in the cabin.
• Been on a dead ship for more than 48 hours.
• Brought a prostitute back to my cabin on board.
• Found strangers enjoying themselves on board.
• Swam with turtles.
|• Had a surprise coast guard or homeland security inspection on board.• Bought drugs from a marina worker.
• Had guests refuse to leave when their charter ended.
• Had a second engineer remove the wrong pump.
• Gotten the date wrong for a guest’s birthday.
• Had guests refuse to eat dinner because they were all in a drunken dispute and not speaking to each other.
• Had to save another vessel at sea.
|• Had to shoot at pirates trying to board.
• Bought restaurant food and served it to guests because the chef was passed out.
• Snuck a hookup on board and gotten away with it.
• Actually used my free time to learn a new language.
• Flirted with an owner’s daughter/son.
• Flirted with an owner.
• Lied about equipment not working so you didn’t have to set it up.
• Fired someone because you didn’t like them.
|• Been accused of being a drug runner.
• Driven an inflatable tender 25 miles to rescue a guest.
• Seen the captain run the boat aground.
• Kicked charter guests off mid-charter.
• Been kicked out of a marina in the middle of the night.
• Taken the tender to have sex.
• Had to clean dog poo off of teak.
• Had to talk a guest out of keeping illegal seafood.
• Found a gun under a pillow during turndown service.
|• Visited a guest at their home after the charter.
• Left yachting and went to work for a guest after a charter.
• Had to sue a yacht for nonpayment.
• Done donuts in the tender around a waterspout.
• Had an owner offer to buy me cosmetic surgery.
• Gotten cosmetic surgery for a yacht job.