Blow off some steam with this revealing game of naughty nuggets.

Amid the beautiful surroundings and 5-star service, we yacht crew can experience some “unusual” moments. And we need to decompress — sometimes with extra sleep, sometimes with fitness, and sometimes with games. Drinking games.

Enter the always fun and illuminating “Never Have I Ever,” Yacht Edition. Rules are easy: If you have experienced one of these items, you must perform the agreed upon task, whether it be pushups, dish duty, taking a swig or whatever other entertaining things you and your crew can come up with.

Let this be your starter guide and add on as stories emerge. It’s a fun way to get to know each other and have gratitude for wherever you are right now.

Put a tender on the hip in 6-foot swells.

Backed over the tender tow lines.

Deleted the chart course while underway.

Popped a fender.

Laid down on the crew mess table surrounded by the deck team wearing towels on their heads while the captain chanted in a fake language in order to get a raise.

Had five engineers at once on a 150-foot boat.

Watched the captain walk off before the boat was even properly docked.

Had a management company take control of a boat.

Been anchored for months with no land.

Hid in the empty hot tub so the captain couldn’t find you.

Hid in a bilge so the captain couldn’t find you.

Never have I ever been on a boat where three captains, two engineers and two stews left within one month.

Been abandoned by a captain on a yacht.

Had sex with a fellow crew member on the crew mess table.

Had sex with a charter guest.

Taken drugs with charter guests.

Been asked to provide drugs to guests.

Been asked to provide birth control to guests.

Had a guest bring guns on board.

Had an HOD meeting at a strip club.

Had a charter guest shit the bed.

Had to clean explosive diarrhea from the master bathroom sink.

Had to clean human excrement out of the skupper.

Had to feed the owners’ prostitutes at 4 a.m.

Had to cross dress for guests’ entertainment.

Had to make a cake resembling genitals.

Had to flirt with the customs officer to get us processed back into the States.

Had to clean around an owner’s used sex toys.

Had to unpack the guests’ sex toys.

Seen a meteor shower from the sun deck while underway.

Seen a double rainbow off the bow.

Swam with dolphins.

Rode a seabob into a shark.

Had to swim out and rescue jet skis that floated away.

Fed champagne from a bottle into the mouths of guests in a floaty being towed by a Williams.

Caught fish with guests who then announced they won’t eat it and that it was just for pictures.

Got attacked by a gang of iguanas during the guest beach BBQ.

Been alone on the yacht for a week.

Had to cover for an owner’s or guest’s cheating.

Called the coast guard or flag state on a captain/vessel.

Fought a fire on board.

Heard my fellow crew having sex.

Been fired for not liking the owners’ dog.

Had to do a guest’s makeup.

Witnessed an engagement proposal on board.

Break up a domestic dispute between guests.

Wrestled a drunken guest away from boarding the wrong yacht.

Bribed a customs official to release provisions.

• Fallen off the dock coming back from a bar.

• Sank the golf cart — drunk or sober.

• Been naked in front of my crewmates.

• Seen a charter guest naked.

• Been on board when the captain crashed the boat because he was sexting.

• Had a captain sleep through his night watch.

• Been fired.

• Walked off without notice.

• Had to hide a guest’s cigarettes because she kept smoking in the cabin.

• Been on a dead ship for more than 48 hours.

• Brought a prostitute back to my cabin on board.

• Found strangers enjoying themselves on board.

• Swam with turtles.

• Had a surprise coast guard or homeland security inspection on board.• Bought drugs from a marina worker.

• Had guests refuse to leave when their charter ended.

• Had a second engineer remove the wrong pump.

• Gotten the date wrong for a guest’s birthday.

• Had guests refuse to eat dinner because they were all in a drunken dispute and not speaking to each other.

• Had to save another vessel at sea.

• Had to shoot at pirates trying to board.

• Bought restaurant food and served it to guests because the chef was passed out.

• Snuck a hookup on board and gotten away with it.

• Actually used my free time to learn a new language.

• Flirted with an owner’s daughter/son.

• Flirted with an owner.

• Lied about equipment not working so you didn’t have to set it up.

• Fired someone because you didn’t like them. • Been accused of being a drug runner.

• Driven an inflatable tender 25 miles to rescue a guest.

• Seen the captain run the boat aground.

• Kicked charter guests off mid-charter.

• Been kicked out of a marina in the middle of the night.

• Taken the tender to have sex.

• Had to clean dog poo off of teak.

• Had to talk a guest out of keeping illegal seafood.

• Found a gun under a pillow during turndown service. • Visited a guest at their home after the charter.

• Left yachting and went to work for a guest after a charter.

• Had to sue a yacht for nonpayment.

• Done donuts in the tender around a waterspout.

• Had an owner offer to buy me cosmetic surgery.

• Gotten cosmetic surgery for a yacht job.

Topics: