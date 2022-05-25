Stew Cues: Saving time on laundry 

Organize towels

To ensure you don’t run out of clean towels in a specific cabin, either number, label or color-code your towels per cabin and per day head so that they are returned to the correct location from the laundry every time.

Be quick on stains

To help the laundry stew, keep a bottle of stain remover under the sink in the pantry. When you collect the napkins from the table, check them for stains in the pantry and treat them as needed. This will save the laundry stew time as the stains are being treated while they are still wet, which means they will more likely come out during the first wash.

— Chief Stew Carla Annas

