What the Deck! – Quick tips for deckhands

What the Deck! – Quick tips for deckhandsMay 25, 2022 by Chief Officer Wesley Walton
Don’t leave anything wet laying on the teak deck or furniture, as it will leave bad watermarks.
➣ Coil all hoses and lines in a clockwise direction.
➣ Make sure the hose is completely drained before you pack it away.
➣ Always keep lockers dry and neat.
➣ Be careful of using power tools and power cables around wet areas.
Challenge your crewmates with this pop quiz for ‘nautical nerds’
- What’s the term used to describe all of the equipment and gear used to anchor?
- Who manufactured the first 100-horsepower outboard motor?
- True or false? In the Lateral System of Aids to Navigation, “nuns” are odd-numbered and “cans” are even-numbered.
- In what river in the northeastern U.S. do both freshwater and saltwater fish live side by side?
- A crosswise seat in an open boat is called a: plank, slate or thwart?
- Name the walkway that connects the decks at the aft and the bow?
Find the answers on page 62 of the May 2022 Triton magazine .
HAVE A DECK-RELATED QUESTION OR CONCERN? CHIEF OFFICER WESLEY WALTON HAS THE ANSWER! EMAIL CREW@TRITONNEWS.COM
Topics: