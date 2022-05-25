What the Deck! – Quick tips for deckhands

Don’t leave anything wet laying on the teak deck or furniture, as it will leave bad watermarks.

➣ Coil all hoses and lines in a clockwise direction.

➣ Make sure the hose is completely drained before you pack it away.

➣ Always keep lockers dry and neat.

➣ Be careful of using power tools and power cables around wet areas.

Challenge your crewmates with this pop quiz for ‘nautical nerds’

What’s the term used to describe all of the equipment and gear used to anchor? Who manufactured the first 100-horsepower outboard motor? True or false? In the Lateral System of Aids to Navigation, “nuns” are odd-numbered and “cans” are even-numbered. In what river in the northeastern U.S. do both freshwater and saltwater fish live side by side? A crosswise seat in an open boat is called a: plank, slate or thwart? Name the walkway that connects the decks at the aft and the bow? Find the answers on page 62 of the May 2022 Triton magazine .

