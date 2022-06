Easy-to-use décor mats transform a simple dish into art.

Many of us have seen the amazing entremet work by chefs such as Cédric Grolet, Antonio Bachour and the incredible Dinara Kasko — who also offers online classes when you buy her mats — utilizing special cut silicone molds.

What some may not have seen are the easy-to-use décor mats that help us transform a simple dish into art. These mats can be filled with sugar, chocolate or, my personal favorite, tuille batter.

Silikomat Fantasy Tricot Décor Mat

shop.silikomart.com And the affordable, Beasea Fondant Lace Mold beasea.com Pavoni Coral Baking/Freezing Mold pavonitalia.com/professional/en

Topics: