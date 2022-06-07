Hidden Gems: Cambridge

What boaters find when they arrive in Cambridge, is a wonderfully boatable, friendly and walkable city. What often surprises, and always delights them, is the contagious energy of this Eastern Shore destination, since 1686. The soul of the shoreline on the Chesapeake Bay, Cambridge, is known as Groove City. The name was earned in its glory days when it was a stopover for great names from the Harlem Renaissance. From there it became a breeding ground in the emergence of hip-hop. It had groove then, and it has groove now! What it also has is an exciting boat-centric culture.
With so much glorious water and shoreline, there are endless ways to play the day away. From well-known boating favorites to secret retreats, there’s an activity for every boater. One not-so-well-known gem is Tilghman Island. It’s a charmingly authentic Eastern Shore watermen’s village on the Chesapeake Bay and Choptank River. Visitors enjoy strolling its tree-lined streets, dining waterside, ducking in and out of quaint shops, and visiting the Tilghman Watermen’s Museum. Any history buff will be in awe of this museums current exhibits, focused on the art and artifacts of the island with photos, original paintings and prints. The rich history of this area is on full display.
Then there’s also the Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area (NRMA). This is a very well-liked destination for boaters looking for a quiet place to relax and enjoy fishing and crabbing. Kayakers and canoers are also welcome – an excellent way to explore the beautiful, ever-changing shoreline. Plus, it’s an ideal spot for hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and wildlife peeping. Also worth sailing to are Point Lookout State Park and Martinak State Park for a slower day on the water.
Whether you’re planning a quick overnight or a good long stay, Cambridge has its share of impressive marinas. For larger boats or super yachts, it can often be troublesome finding a marina that can comfortably accommodate their unique needs. That’s not a problem at two of Cambridge’s premier marinas, Cambridge Yacht Basin and Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay River Marsh Marina. Both have everything a large boat, its owner and crew could possibly want or need.
Cambridge Yacht Basin is set on the south side of the gorgeous Choptank River. It’s the only marina with direct access to the heart of downtown Cambridge that can accommodate super yachts up to 200 feet. With a maximum depth of 13 feet, it’s an ideal stop for boats large and small. Looking for the freshest ingredients, Eastern Shore products and local favorites while aboard? The waterfront Farmer’s Market in downtown Cambridge is one of the best in Maryland. Showcasing regional farmers produce, crafts and specialty foods, this market is a few feet from the docks. The marina is equipped with a fuel dock and all bars, well-known restaurants, hotels and local shops are just steps away.
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay River Marsh Marina is one of the premier marinas and resorts on the Chesapeake Bay. Designed for every type of boater, the marina was named by Bay Magazine as the “Best of the Bay” four years in a row! This ideal super yacht stop on the Bay is built for larger vessels and offers a substantial list of amenities, most notably the Eastern Shore top-tier golf course, River Marsh Golf Club. On-site activities include tennis courts, the famous Sago Salon and Spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a live entertainment schedule, fitness center, and guided adventure tours. Boaters do not have to go far from the dock to experience a first-class dining affair, with seven eateries at the resort, including Blue Point Provision Company offering delicious Chesapeake Bay seafood. From a quick bite to a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience, there is a flavor explosion waiting for you every night of the week at the resort.
The truth is that whether you want to cruise, walk or ride, Cambridge is a delightful, off the beaten path, water community and destination! The downtown has a buzz-worthy restaurant scene worth exploring and a local culture greatly entrenched in watermen history with it’s own Eastern Shore flavor.
If you’ve yet to experience Cambridge, there has never been a better time to chart your course. Captains with boats super in size and super in fun, will be captivated by this city that hums year-round. Adventure to the Choptank River, and experience remarkable at Oasis Marinas properties in town.
