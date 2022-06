The U.S. has taken control of the Russian-owned M/Y Amadea, a 350-foot German-built yacht launched in 2016 that had been in Fiji since mid-April, awaiting judgment in an appeal filed by the yacht’s holding company, Millemarin Investments. Fiji’s supreme court awarded custody of the vessel to American authorities on Tuesday, after which it was re-flagged in the U.S., re-crewed, and sailed out of Fijian waters.

