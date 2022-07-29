Beach cleanup marks two years

Crew joined the celebration with boxing, yoga and, yes, a beach cleanup.

Fort Lauderdale provided the perfect weather and MOCEAN supplied the fun at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Cleanup on June 11 in recognition of World Ocean’s Month. It was the second anniversary of the monthly cleanup, and about 55 people were on hand to celebrate.

MOCEAN, an app for yacht crew, has been partnered with the cleanup for 18 months. Capt. Warren Techow, co-creator of the app, said more than 1,500 crew use it to interact with one another and find a variety of events, such as the boxing class in the sand and the relaxing yoga session offered to beach cleanup participants before they grabbed buckets and got to work.

Beach and waterway cleanups are a recurring theme for the MOCEAN community. “Yacht crew are especially aware of the need to preserve our ocean ecology since we work and live on the water,” Techow said. It’s a natural way for crew to connect and a great team-building exercise for yachts, he added.

For more info, go to themoceancommunity.com

