Cuisine, Collabs and Cocktails- Chef Danny Davies & Chef Halyna

Chef Danny Davies & Chef Halyna explore how you execute Farm to Table on the Ocean. Superyacht chef find creative ways to support and shop local while cooking onboard.

This outstanding Ukrainian chef cooks from the heart and brings the love of her homeland and its proud heritage with her as she cooks around the globe. Food as ART is a trend that both Halyna and Danny fully support and embody in all their dishes.

These superyacht chefs discuss the importance of ethics in yachting. Tips for female chefs on how to stay safe when provisioning around the world. Chef Halyna talks openly about mastering crew dynamics and gives advice to green chefs starting out in the industry to ensure success.

Topics: