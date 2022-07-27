Good Galley: Get a jump on the basics

Get ready for the season by precooking stocks when you have time. Make a basic chicken stock and beef stock, portion into quart-sized zip-lock bags, and store in the freezer until needed.

It’s a good idea to pre-make base sauces, too. This is a great tip for crew meal prep. I’ll make a large batch of béchamel, Bolognese, and curry paste. Portion into quart-sized zip-lock bags and freeze. Use as needed. Bolognese can be served with spaghetti one day, then spiced up for a quick chili the next!

For curry paste, take about 5 or 6 onions, a bulb of garlic, a thumb of ginger, and dice everything. Sauté gently in a large saucepan. Add your favorite curry spices or even the standard yellow curry blend. Blend and portion into zip-lock bags and freeze. You now have a simple curry base ready to go. Add whatever spices and flavors needed to make a wide variety of curries.

WHAT ARE YOUR BEST TIPS FOR THE GALLEY? SEND THEM TO CREW@TRITONNEWS.COM

Topics: