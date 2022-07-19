Rosemary L. Joyce, of Hargrave Custom Yachts, has died

Rosemary Joyce, a key executive with Hargrave Custom Yachts, passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday July 10th, 2022 in Pompano Beach, Florida.

In her personal life Rosemary touched all the bases as a daughter, sister, cousin, friend, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and many more.

In business she had an extensive and varied career as both an executive and a business owner. She spent the past twenty four years as the head of internal operations for Hargrave Custom Yachts, a prominent yacht builder headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and raised in Haddonfield, New Jersey, she attended St. Mary of the Angels Academy in Haddonfield, NJ and graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

She began her professional career as the Executive Secretary to the President of the RCA-Whirlpool Distributor for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. She became an evening instructor for the Dale Carnegie Sales program as a way to help others and continue her own growth and development.

As a single mother, Rosemary moved to Stuart, Florida and became a top sales executive with Martin Downs, the largest and most successful real estate development in Martin County, Florida.

At age 50 she decided she was ready for something new in her life and made the decision to go back to college and get her degree in nursing from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.

Rosemary was working in the Critical Care Unit at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale as a Registered Nurse when her brother Michael Joyce was just starting the Hargrave Custom Yachts building program and recruited her to help put together what was meant to be a family business from the very beginning.

Her wide background and experience in business proved invaluable in the growth and success of the company. Today her son Michael DiCondina is the President of Hargrave, and her son Thomas DiCondina is the head of all service operations.

She is survived by two sons Thomas (Maria) Dicondina and Michael (Shelley) Dicondina, a brother Michael (Jan) Joyce, as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends all over the world.

If you would like to make a donation please consider Good Karma Pet Rescue (https://www.goodkarmapetrescue.org/) or a charity of your choice.

