Stew Cues: Streak-free windows

It is common practice to work on window cleaning with one person cleaning on the inside and another cleaning on the outside. That way, you can work together to determine which side of the glass any streaks or spots are on.

If you are by yourself, use strokes for the inside that are different from the strokes you use on the outside — for instance, horizontal inside and vertical outside. That makes it easier to see which side the streaks are on.

Early morning is a good time for cleaning windows because it is easier to see the streaks. On a hot sunny day, the windows dry too fast and create streaks.

If any streaks remain, use a clean, dry whiteboard eraser to erase the streaks away.

— VETERAN CHIEF STEW ALENE KEENAN

WHAT ARE YOUR BEST TIPS FOR INTERIOR CREW? SEND THEM TO CREW@TRITONNEWS.COM

Topics: