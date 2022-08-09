ABYC Publishes Updated Boat Building and Repair Standards

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Aug. 1, 2022) – The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) has published its 62nd supplement to Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft. The annual publication provides the marine industry with the latest updates to the boat building and repair standards used for over 90% of the boats constructed in the United States.
On August 17, ABYC will be hosting a free webinar to provide an overview of this year’s largest supplement published to date, with 20 new and revised standards, including the first-ever installation standard for lithium ion batteries on boats as well as new standards that address warning labels and manufacturer statements of origin. Updated and expanded standards also include fuel fill testing requirements, power assist hydraulic steering systems, zone of protection for jet boat propulsion controls, outboard engine weights, and a revision to the recommended compliance date for C-5 and A-16.
“ABYC has developed technical tools to assist the industry to prepare for 2024 model year requirements today,” said Craig Scholten, ABYC technical vice president. “These helpful resources include an overview document that highlights the major changes, a compliance audit checklist, and test report templates. Having a complete technical file on your product is the best way to minimize issues and maximize customer satisfaction.”
ABYC members can access the standards and technical tools on ABYC’s website via the standards library.
New and revised standards and technical information reports:
E-13, Lithium Ion Batteries – new
S-32, Warnings and Safety Signs for Boats – new
T-33, Manufacturers Statement of Origin – new
A-32, AC Power Conversion Equipment and Systems
H-8, Buoyancy in the Event of Flooding/Swamping
H-24, Gasoline Fuel Systems
H-29, Canoes and Kayaks
H-30, Hydraulic Systems
H-35, Powering and Load Capacity of Pontoon Boats
H-37, Jet Boats – Light Weight
H-41, Reboarding Means, Ladders, Handholds, Rails, and Lifelines
P-21, Manual Hydraulic Steering Systems
P-23, Mechanical Steering and Propulsion Controls for Jet Boats
S-30, Outboard Engine and Related Equipment Weights
S-31, Environmental Considerations for Systems and Components Installed Onboard Boats
T-1, Aluminum Applications for Boats and Yachts
TE-12, Three Phase AC Electrical Systems on Boats
TH-12, Outboard Engine Mounting Guide
TH-22, Educational Information about Carbon Monoxide
TH-23, Design, Construction, and Testing of Boats in Consideration of Carbon Monoxide
ABYC standards are continually researched, developed, and revised by over 400 volunteer technical experts and marine professionals participating in Project Technical Committees (PTCs).
“This fall PTC members will be submitting comments that will affect 2025 model year,” said Scholten. “Getting involved in the standards development process not only makes a difference in boating safety but it can give your business an edge in product development.”
