Anuvu and Skillshare Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Online Learning Content to Maritime Markets

Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Skillshare, the world’s largest online learning community for creativity, to distribute the platform’s content across maritime and aviation markets.

The partnership, which excludes U.S.-based airlines, adds a new layer of content diversity to Anuvu’s media library. It offers travelers exclusive online learning resources beyond the streaming video on demand (SVOD) platform’s paywall. For the maritime market, specifically, Anuvu’s partnership with Skillshare brings crews new and compelling educational opportunities while at sea for extended periods of time. Effective immediately, passengers and crews will be able to access Skillshare’s online learning content and community spanning topics ranging from lifestyle, entrepreneurship and personal development to creative writing and branding. The initial content includes “Build Your Business and Brand: Translating Your Passion Into a Plan,” a Skillshare Original led by designer, founder and author Rebecca Minkoff, among many others.

“Passengers today have a different set of priorities than in the past. There is a growing desire to blend work and leisure when traveling, creating a strong demand for learning content. As such, we are excited to partner with Skillshare to deliver premium classes to our customers,” said Estibaliz Asiain, Anuvu SVP Media & Content. “This partnership showcases the unique buying power that Anuvu has with entertainment studios because of our leading market share in both maritime and aviation, ultimately benefiting our customers with unique content and competitive pricing.”

“Due to the nature of the industry, maritime crews often spend weeks to months at sea at any given time, with very little access to media and entertainment. With the addition of Skillshare to our media and content offering, Anuvu is addressing a critical need in the market centered on enhancing crew welfare aboard private and commercial vessels,” said Erik Carlsen, Anuvu SVP of Commercial for Maritime, Energy and Government (MEG). “We are thrilled to partner with Skillshare to bring educational and skills development opportunities to crews around the globe.”

Skillshare is the world’s largest online learning community for creatives. Members get unlimited access to thousands of inspiring classes taught by industry leaders and working professionals, on topics including illustration, design, photography, and more. Members around the world love Skillshare for discovering inspiration, learning new skills, and putting their talents to work in ways they care about. The partnership is a crucial next step in Anuvu’s strategy to transform the media and content industry across the global mobility market.

“We are thrilled to work alongside Anuvu to bring Skillshare’s online learning community to aviation and maritime passengers at a time when interest in creative focused learning and development content is in high demand,” said Scott Sullivan, Skillshare Director of Brand Partnerships and Business Development. “At Skillshare we know creativity can be a source for good and growth in peoples’ lives, and we look forward to partnering with Anuvu to help drive that creative spark in all travelers.”

Non U.S.-based airlines and maritime clients interested in adding Skillshare to their content lineup can contact Anuvu to learn more. For additional information, visit anuvu.com.

