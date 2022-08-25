Catamaran Central Sponsors Cutting-Edge Crew Training at 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. New in 2022, the USVI Charter Yacht Show, set for November 12-15 at Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas, will introduce cutting-edge training for captain, mate, chef, and deck crew leading to a ‘Charter Yacht Professional Excellence’ certificate. This half-day course, plus the wrap-up Q&A and Crew Party, will be sponsored in part by Catamaran Central. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-headquartered company specializes in multihull yacht sales, both new builds and brokerage, and project management. Catamaran Central also has been named the show’s official yacht sales company by the event organizer, the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA).

“We consider every aspect of the VIPCA Charter Yacht Show extremely important and invaluable, but we especially enjoy our involvement with the crew and crew training aspect of the show,” says Wiley Sharp, co-owner with Laura Jagielski of Catamaran Central. The two also regularly attend yacht shows in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Annapolis, Maryland; La Grande-Motte, and Cannes, France. “We’re thrilled to have brought many new clients into the charter yacht space, as well as helped clients with their exit strategy. Clients purchasing a yacht often require our guidance in finding the right crew. Sponsoring and attending the VIPCA Charter Yacht Show allows us to nurture our relationships with senior crew and get to know the up-and-coming ‘greener’ crew. We feel honored and fortunate to have helped crew move up to the next level of their charter career, by introducing new owners to the right crew.”

Multis A Majority

Multihulls number among many yachts showing in the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show. This accurately mimics a trend of charter guests’ preference for the space and stability two or more hulls provide. As such, the catamaran brokerage and sales industry has seen tremendous growth.

“While industry-wide the overall volume of units sold fell from last to this year’s show, we did see the average number of days on the market reduced by just over 26%, and the average selling price rise 16.44%, according to data reported on soldboats.com. These percentages are a clear indicator of the market’s strength. While there are rumblings in the news about an economic correction, we have not seen that in our business. We’ve seen continued growth, including Q3 2022, which is shaping up to be a record quarter for us,” says Sharp.

Catamaran Central is the North American dealer for C-Catamarans, built by Comar Yachts in Fiumicino, Italy. The C-catamaran is a semi-custom, performance, cruising catamaran, which ranges from 37-foot to 62-foot.

New Certificate Training

The new ‘Charter Yacht Professional Excellence’ certificate training will be taught by Orlando, Florida-based Seven Seas Preparatory Academy. The training will take place the afternoon after vessel viewings end, i.e., November 15, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas. A Q&A and Crew Party follows, starting at 5:30 p.m. A bonus is that crew who register for this course are eligible for a 10 percent discount on future training with the Seven Seas Preparation Academy.

“Captain Wendy Ulma, who holds a USCG 3000 ITC license and has run superyachts worldwide, will be the chief instructor. Captain Ulma will share simple and inexpensive ways to maintain professionalism in the face of adversity by offering ‘superyacht’ hints, ideas, and tricks of the trade. When implemented, these can increase gratuities and boost the number of repeat charter clients. A bonus is adding this certificate to a resume,” says Oriel Blake, Executive Director of VIPCA.

More specifically, topics include advice on how to share responsibilities between crew members seamlessly while setting boundaries with colleagues as well as boundaries with guests; providing guests with realistic expectations; ways to maintain your well-being; things to always have on board; mechanical preventative maintenance; and preparation and safety.

Blake adds, “This opens the door as a way for our members to give and receive information, with the goal of a booked charter season, with repeat guests and stable crews.”

Registration is open to all term-charter yacht crews of VIPCA Vessel Members, available as a membership perk valued at $125 pp. Spaces are limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Register now at usviyachtshow.org/training/

Calling Yachts & Brokers – Register Now!

Over 70 exhibiting charter yachts are anticipated for the 2022 show. One of these is the Sunreef 80, Relentless II.

“Our objective with the Relentless brand is to be the best in design, amenities, and crew and this is why it has been important for us to show at the USVI Charter Yacht Show,” says John Chenciner, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Surf 9, in Bonita Springs, FL, and brand creator. “Two years ago, we introduced Relentless I, which was immediately lauded as the nicest 60-foot catamaran in the VI. This year, we’ll introduce Relentless II, an 80-foot Sunreef catamaran, which we expect will garner a similar reception. We don’t build standard catamarans, we challenge Sunreef to think outside the box. On Relentless II, for example, there’s a custom Jacuzzi on the flybridge open to the sky, a unique cockpit garage for water toys, and a multi-position sun pad on top of it. With $200,000 of lithium batteries, we can run without generators (silently) during meals and in the evening.”

Yachts can register now at usviyachtshow.org/register. Yachts showing in the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show pay only $1.65/foot/day for berthing in Yacht Haven Grande Marina from one week before to one week after the show. In addition, there is a 5% fuel discount on arrival for showing yachts.

Charter brokers can register at usviyachtshow.org. Charter brokers can join VIPCA at vipca.org/brokers-associates- vendors-membership to receive one free broker show registration in addition to many other membership benefits. Brokers can receive a 20% discount on accommodations at Bluebeard’s Castle by booking by phone at 340-774-1600 and giving the discount code ‘VIPCA Yacht Show’.

Strong Sponsor Support

Sponsors of the USVI Charter Yacht show include the USVI Department of Tourism; Yacht Haven Grande; IGY Marinas; the Gowrie Group representing Trawick and Cigna; Parts & Power Ltd., distributor of Northern Lights; Mango Media; Offshore Marine; Catamaran Central; Moe’s Fresh Market; Grey Goose, distributed by West Indies Company; Veuve Clicquot and Captain Morgan, distributed by Bellows International; Maho Apparel; VIYA Business Solutions; Cardow Jewelers; Harbor Shoppers and the Charter Yacht Broker Association.

For more information about the USVI Charter Yacht Show, visit usviyachtshow.org. For information about VIPCA and its programs, visit www.VIPCA.org, Email: info@vipca.org, or call (340) 642-0656.

Topics: