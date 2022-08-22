Contender Boats Continues Commitment to Florida

Since 1984, Contender Boats has been committed to building its semi-custom sportfishing boats at its Homestead, Florida location. In keeping with that long-standing tradition, the brand will continue that trend later this fall when it opens its new facility in Fort Pierce, Florida.

For nearly four decades, Contender has created every boat in its extensive line at its south Florida location. Later this year, the brand will continue crafting its premium boats but will be sharing the load between two facilities. The Homestead factory will build all models 35-feet and above while the new Fort Pierce facility will build everything from 32-feet and down.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Florida,” said Joe Neber, Owner and President, Contender Boats. “Fort Pierce has a long-standing reputation in the boatbuilding industry, and we are looking forward to leveraging local talent as we grow our team.”

“Our new 100,000-square-foot facility will allow us to expand our operation while strengthening our commitment to building our boats here in Florida,” said Amanda Sabin, Director of Marketing for Contender Boats.

ABOUT CONTENDER BOATS

Founded in 1984, Contender Boats is a recognized leader in building semi-custom sportfishing boats — carefully engineered and meticulously hand-crafted. Today, Contender offers various models from 25 to 44 feet. Customizations are available for every model from engine power to upholstery, delivering the performance, convenience and comfort anglers expect.

Based in Homestead, Florida, Contender Boats offers a full line of sportfishing boats through its select dealer network. To learn more about Contender Boats and to find a dealer near you, visit: www.contenderboats.com or follow them on social media – facebook: @contender boats inc / Instagram: @contenderboatsofficial

