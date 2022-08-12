Fairline Announces a New Targa 40

Luxury British boatbuilder, Fairline is pleased to announce its thrilling all-new model, the Targa 40. Launching in the summer 2023, this sporty and sleek new addition to the ever-popular Targa range is certainly set to make waves.

The Targa 40 follows the success of the iconic Targa 38, which proved to be one of the brand’s most popular models when it launched in 2006, with over 300 built over the following decade.

Embracing a bold exterior design direction, with a modern bluff-bow hull, and a contemporary and stylish interior, the Targa 40 delivers a sophisticated and modern yet sporty style sure to delight every owner.

The Targa 40 has an open cockpit design with a hardtop and electric canvas sunroof, opening the whole main deck. Echoing the lines and extensive glazing seen on the Fairline Phantom 65 and Squadron 68, the Targa 40 floods the interior with light and uninterrupted views of the water.

Fairline’s in-house lead concept designer, Christian Gott, said of the new Targa 40: “The popularity of the Targa 38 cannot be disputed and this brand new 40 takes everything we loved about the 38 and elevates it for the 21st century.”

The new Targa 40 has been designed with usable space in mind and features a fold-down beach club balcony to starboard. Twin sunbeds with floating backrests convert into sofas for guests to enjoy throughout the day and night.

Featuring a large C-shaped seating / dining area and companion seating to port, a wet bar is nestled behind the two individual helm seats. The beautifully proportioned and ergonomically designed helm console is part of a wider focus on technology at Fairline. The latest Garmin touch screen display enhances the customer experience with a simplified and intuitive user interface allowing integrated control of all essential systems. Moving to the foredeck, the expansive sunbeds dominate, and the addition of a forward-facing sofa at the bow enables guests to enjoy the views whilst cruising.

With four berths in a two-cabin layout, below deck replicates the sophisticated furnishings and flawless design on the main deck. The roomy master cabin is located forward with 1.98m headroom and direct access to the en-suite which features a jack-and-jill door arrangement. In the mid-ship’s guest cabin, the twin beds with 1.5m ‘over the bed’ height, slide to convert to a double. The integrated garage boasts room for a 2.3m tender with electric outboard.

Fairline’s Sales Director, James Powell said: “The Targa 40 announcement comes at an exciting time for Fairline and marks a major milestone in our new model development programme. We’re continually improving and adding to our model range and this new Targa 40 will offer many boaters their first step into our renowned Targa range.”

Owners will have the choice of either a Volvo Penta D6-340s or D6-380s, which Fairline expects to deliver top end speeds of 32 knots and 36 knots respectively.

For more information about Fairline Yachts, please visit fairline.com

