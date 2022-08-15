Global Yacht Brokerage YACHTZOO Partners With BitPay

Global yacht brokerage YACHTZOO is thrilled to announce that they have partnered with BitPay, a global bitcoin service provider. This exciting new partnership will enable yachting enthusiasts to buy or charter select yachts listed for sale or charter with YACHTZOO with crypto.

As a leading luxury yacht brokerage, YACHTZOO offers an enviable selection of some of the world’s finest yachts for charter and sale, including off-market boats for sale. While some yachts for sale or charter accept crypto, there is still only a limited number. YACHTZOO’s partnership with BitPay means that Owners can now choose to list their yacht for charter or sale using crypto, with the cryptocurrency platform converting crypto into a fiat currency of the yacht Owner’s choice.

Listing a yacht for charter or sale and allowing payment in cryptocurrency opens the vessel up to a growing audience of crypto-rich individuals, therefore helping to maximise a charter yacht’s income or help ensure a swifter yacht sale at the best price.

YACHTZOO’s partnership with BitPay will enable clients to charter or buy a yacht while benefiting from increased payment transparency, reduced fees, and a smoother purchase experience. Another bonus of paying with crypto is short settlement times, often just seconds compared to wire transfers that can take up to five business days, and increased privacy.

“We are delighted to partner with BitPay offering a new way for our customers to purchase or charter select yachts,” said Darrell Hall, Founding Partner at YACHTZOO. “As a leading yacht brokerage, we are always looking at innovative solutions to enhance our customers’ experience. Our job as a luxury yacht brokerage is to make chartering, selling, or acquiring a yacht as flawless as possible. Our partnership with BitPay is another way we make it as easy as possible for our customers.”

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have soared in popularity. They are now used to purchasing a wide range of goods, from everyday items on Amazon to luxury real estate and superyachts.

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses a decentralised system to record transactions and issue new units. It is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world and is increasingly being used to purchase high-value goods.

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing to enable borderless payments using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, and USD-pegged stablecoins. BitPay’s business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in crypto.

