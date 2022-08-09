Hamilton Marine International Names David Ross as US Division CEO

Hamilton Marine International has named David Ross as CEO of its emerging US Division.Former Owner, President and CEO of Burger Boat Company, CEO of Yachtzoo LLC and VP Superyachts for Reel Deal Yachts, David brings 30 years’ coal-face experience to the table, as well as a shared commitment to providing reliable, trustworthy yacht consulting services.

David commented: “Over the last four years, Founder Jonathan Syrett’s vision and leadership has built Hamilton Marine International into one of the most innovative marine consultancies in European yachting. The opportunity that lies ahead for the US Division is nothing short of enormous and being part of this next chapter is both deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating. The company is fiercely committed to delivering successful results for its clients and it’s this total customer satisfaction that will continue to drive us. I couldn’t be more honoured to be named as a leader of this great company.”

Founded and headquartered in Palma de Mallorca – the very heart of the Mediterranean yachting scene – Hamilton Marine International is quietly expanding into other key markets. The US is remarkably active and has been responsible for a rather large percentage of international superyacht, megayacht and gigayacht sales. It therefore makes perfect sense to bring an individual of David’s calibre into the fold.

Founder Jonathan Syrett said: “Given the current market conditions, the timing couldn’t be better for David Ross to join Hamilton Marine International as CEO of our newly-formed US Division based in Fort Lauderdale. We've selected a very strong leader at a time when Hamilton Marine International is in a very strong position. The change of pace in the yachting industry is exponential and our CEO needs to thrive in a highly dynamic environment, to accelerate what is working well and disrupt what needs to change – David is that person. He’s also a champion of Hamilton Marine International’s values and has an incredible ability to inspire, energise, and connect with people at all levels. David’s vision and extensive maritime experience are exactly what we need as we enter our next chapter.”

About David Ross: Born in Regensburg, Germany, but growing up in Chicago, on the shores of Lake Michigan, David served in the US Marine Corps before founding a photographic business which grew to more than 200 employees. Upon selling the company, he acquired iconic American custom yacht builder, Burger Boat Company. Over the next 16 years, David led its transformation into a world-class yacht design/construction company, managing more than 500 staff across the main shipyard in Wisconsin, brokerage/charter in Florida, and sales in Monaco. During that time, David was closely involved in the design, construction and delivery of 36 yachts ranging from 25 to 48 metres. In 2016, he accepted the position as CEO of Yachtzoo LLC, the US division of the international yacht brokerage, charter and management group, followed by a stint as VP Superyachts for Reel Deal Yachts. A graduate of Harvard Business School, David lives in Fort Lauderdale and, among others, is a keen motorcyclist, oil-painter, amateur chef and competitive ELR shooter.

Contact Jonathan Syrett on +34 971 40 44 66, jonathan.syrett@hamilton-marine.com.

Contact David Ross on +1 954 303 0151, david.ross@hamilton-marine.com.

